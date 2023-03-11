Rey Mysterio is the first inductee announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023. Mysterio's inclusion was announced on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Mysterio's impending induction marks a rare instance where a superstar will enter the Hall of Fame as a regularly active performer. Mysterio has been a frequent presence on SmackDown and wrestled as recently as the Feb. 24 episode of the blue brand. News of his induction served as a foil for the ongoing storyline feud between Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio, flanked by Judgement Day, accused Rey Mysterio of being an absent father while adding up the accolades of his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career. Santos Escobar and his Legado del Fantasma faction came to the defense of Rey Mysterio, leading to a six-man tag team match against Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Mysterio is arguably the most popular luchador alive and certainly the biggest representative of Mexico's rich wrestling culture on the North American stage. Mysterio is often credited for paving the way in professional wrestling for both smaller wrestlers and masked performers, popularizing the cruiserweight division and the lucha libre style in promotions like WWE, WCW and ECW.

Mysterio has captured 15 championships in the WWE, including one reign as WWE champion and two as world heavyweight champion. He also won the Royal Rumble in 2006 and is the 21st Grand Slam and Triple Crown champion in WWE history.