WWE news, rumors: Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake completes 2019 Hall of Fame class
Beefcake was announced as the final member of the class on Monday
The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class is complete. On Monday, Sports Illustrated was first to report that Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake will be the final inductee into the Hall of Fame this coming WrestleMania 35 weekend. WWE later confirmed the news. The inclusion of Beefcake completes a class that already includes D-Generation X, The Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat, Torrie Wilson, The Honky Tonk Man and Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchison.
Beefcake, real name Ed Leslie, joined WWE in 1984. After enjoying some success with Greg "The Hammer" Valentine as part of the Dream Team duo that captured the WWE tag team championship in 1985, Beefcake would go on to gain his most notoriety as a singles star from 1987 and beyond. During WrestleMania 3 following the breakup of the heel Dream Team earlier in the night, Beefcake emerged as a babyface to assist "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in shaving the head of his fallen opponent, "Adorable" Adrian Adonis. From there, the "Barber" persona was born and Beefcake would go on to become one of the more popular singles stars in the company during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
It was reported just last week by PW Insider that the company was bringing Beefcake in for WrestleMania weekend, leading to speculation that this Hall of Fame induction announcement was on the horizon. What's more, in the same report, PW Insider noted that longtime Beefcake friend Hulk Hogan would be making the trip to the New York area as well this weekend, so it's safe to assume Hogan may be presenting his buddy for induction.
The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place this Saturday, April 6 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
- WWE was taken to task on Sunday night's episode of "Last Week Tonight" on HBO as host John Oliver called out Vince McMahon for his handling of the talent as independent contractors. WWE has responded to the harsh criticism in a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet in which the company accuses Oliver of ignoring facts that were presented to him and his producers and invited him to attend WrestleMania 35 this Sunday to learn more about how it operates.
- During Monday night's WrestleMania go-home edition of Raw, Stephanie McMahon is set to make an announcement regarding the Raw women's title main event that will headline on Sunday. Given Charlotte Flair stunningly capturing the SmackDown women's championship last Tuesday on SmackDown, the obvious speculation is that we'll receive some clarity as to whether both titles will be on the line.
