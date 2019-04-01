WWE news, rumors: Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake completes 2019 Hall of Fame class

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class is complete. On Monday, Sports Illustrated was first to report that Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake will be the final inductee into the Hall of Fame this coming WrestleMania 35 weekend. WWE later confirmed the news. The inclusion of Beefcake completes a class that already includes D-Generation X, The Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat, Torrie Wilson, The Honky Tonk Man and Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchison.

Beefcake, real name Ed Leslie, joined WWE in 1984. After enjoying some success with Greg "The Hammer" Valentine as part of the Dream Team duo that captured the WWE tag team championship in 1985, Beefcake would go on to gain his most notoriety as a singles star from 1987 and beyond. During WrestleMania 3 following the breakup of the heel Dream Team earlier in the night, Beefcake emerged as a babyface to assist "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in shaving the head of his fallen opponent, "Adorable" Adrian Adonis. From there, the "Barber" persona was born and Beefcake would go on to become one of the more popular singles stars in the company during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

It was reported just last week by PW Insider that the company was bringing Beefcake in for WrestleMania weekend, leading to speculation that this Hall of Fame induction announcement was on the horizon. What's more, in the same report, PW Insider noted that longtime Beefcake friend Hulk Hogan would be making the trip to the New York area as well this weekend, so it's safe to assume Hogan may be presenting his buddy for induction.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place this Saturday, April 6 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

More WWE news, rumors