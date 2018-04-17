WWE news, rumors: Daniel Bryan vs. Miz set for UK, Chris Jericho talks NJPW future

Of all the moves that were made during the first night of the WWE Superstar Shakeup Monday night on Raw, probably the one that drew the most positive response was shifting The Miz back to SmackDown Live. Of course, the joy stemmed from the fact that we'll finally get the dream feud fans were clamoring for while Daniel Bryan was in the role of SmackDown general manager and Miz was a constant thorn in his side. Matches pitting these two against one another right off the bat is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Tuesday, April 17.

Bryan and Miz to battle in the United Kingdom

It took very little time for WWE to reveal when Bryan and Miz will step into the ring with one another. Not even 24 hours after Miz's move -- at Bryan's request -- was revealed on Raw, it was officially announced that the two will square off with one another on the upcoming European Tour with bouts scheduled in England.

WWE is jumping right into the feud that folks have been anxiously waiting to see, apparently, which could be seen as a good or bad thing. Some could argue it might have been better to build the rivalry up on SmackDown a bit before these two get their hands on each other; while another argument could be made for immediately touching on this rivalry now in the spring before Bryan moves into a summer WWE title program with, say, Shinsuke Nakamura -- another Bryan dream feud years in the making.

Nonetheless, fans have been waiting a long time to see Bryan finally get his hands on Miz, and they won't have to wait much longer. These two should be getting their program started on Tuesday night when Miz makes his return to the blue brand as part of the Superstar Shakeup.

