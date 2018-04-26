WWE news, rumors: Greatest Royal Rumble prayer break details, will Shawn Michaels appear?

With just one day to go until the Greatest Royal Rumble, plenty of news and rumors are flying around about the show, which marks the first of a 10-event commitment between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event will go down live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on WWE Network beginning at 12 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will offer full coverage of the event live, so be sure to check with us throughout the day Friday.

Greatest Royal Rumble will have a prayer break

WWE confirmed to CBS Sports on Thursday that the Greatest Royal Rumble will feature a prayer break at some point during the show. "Out of respect for local customs, there will be a prayer break, similar to what we have done at previous WWE events in Saudi Arabia," the company said in a statement. "This break will not impact the television viewing audience."

Separately, CBS Sports has learned that the break is expected to last approximately 15 minutes rather than up to one hour, as has been reported elsewhere. WWE would not confirm the length of break nor a start time, but it looks like it would fit in at 8:17 p.m. local time (1:17 p.m. ET), shortly after the show begins.

There are generally seven Islamic prayer times scheduled throughout the day. They are based on a variety of factors, including the time of day and location of the sun. It appears as if one of these prayer times will take place before the event begins with the other coming shortly after it starts. WWE will likely air video packages or fill the time gap with some other formed of planned content.

More WWE news, rumors

During a recent podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed that Shawn Michaels was going to be offered big money by WWE to come out of retirement for an appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble. He supposedly turned down the concept before an offer could be provided, which is just another example of Michaels staying true to his in-ring retirement. Though he has appeared on WWE TV and served as a special guest referee in a number of matches, he has not competed since that retirement. Mark Henry, who just recently retired, will be making an appearance in the 50-man Royal Rumble at the event. (h/t WrestlingInc)



The breakup of John Cena and Nikki Bella will be featured in the next season of "Total Bellas," which airs on E!. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], footage of a potential breakup between the two was previously taped, though they ultimately decided to remain together. This came prior to the end of their engagement. He believes E! could cut the reconciliation part of it and use it as a way to write Cena off the show.



Expect WWE to reach into the past to bring some wrestlers into the fold in order to fill out the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble. Shawn Daivari, whose brother Ariya is currently signed to WWE's 205 Live, is one name we have heard could appear at the show.



Here's a picture of The Undertaker, who arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

