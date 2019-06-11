WWE news, rumors: Sasha Banks and Cesaro status updates, AEW Fyter Fest PPV price revealed
Banks was reportedly in Florida to begin the week
The WWE status of former Raw women's champion Sasha Banks is one of the biggest mysteries inside the professional wrestling world at the moment. While she hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 on April 7, "The Boss" has reportedly done some work with the company this week. According to PW Insider, Banks was in Orlando, Florida, on Monday to film content for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game set to release later this year. This coming after she reportedly did the same in the Northeast a week or two ago.
Banks has been on hiatus from the company since she and current SmackDown women's champion Bayley somewhat surprisingly dropped the women's tag team championship to The IIconics at WrestleMania a mere two months after claiming the inaugural titles. Over the course of the past two months, rumors have consistently surfaced pertaining to her unhappiness with WWE, though nothing has been confirmed. All we've gotten from Banks, really, have been social media posts with generally positive messages attached to them; though, of course, the pro wrestling internet collective decides to dissect each one of them as if they're cracking The Da Vinci Code.
While collaborating on video game work for with company doesn't give us a lot of information in regards to a return timetable for Banks, it could be seen as a small step in the right direction for those who want to see Banks back on television sooner rather than later.
- Though Cesaro appeared to seriously injure his knee after taking a high-flying move from Ricochet on Raw, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cesaro is expected to be OK.
- The next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view, Fyter Fest, will take place on Saturday, June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the price for the second AEW offering will have fans much more comfortable than they were with dropping $60 on the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV last month. As a matter of fact, fans of the upstart mainstream promotion should be jumping for joy because it was announced on Tuesday that Fyter Fest, a collaborative effort with CEO Gaming, will stream live for free on the B/R Live service later this month.
- Fightful.com dropped a few exclusive nuggets regarding the Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi, Arabia, and they were not positive. The most notable information came from a few wrestlers at the event who described the conditions in Jeddah for Super ShowDown as "miserable and borderline unworkable." If you can recall, the commentary team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young referenced the extreme heat more than once during the show. WWE noted on the broadcast that the "real feel" of the stadium was nearly 100 degrees.
- Name changes for popular independent wrestlers now under the NXT banner have been coming back in a big way recently, and we can now add two more to the list. Ex-Ring of Honor star ACH announced that he'll now be going by Jordan Myles, this after he had already been briefly rebranded on television to Albert Hardee Jr. Australian big man Jonah Rock -- who's been paired on live events with manager Court Moore, the former Stokely Hatahway -- made an announcement of his own, revealing that he'll now be referred to as Bronson Reed.
