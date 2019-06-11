WWE news, rumors: Sasha Banks and Cesaro status updates, AEW Fyter Fest PPV price revealed

The WWE status of former Raw women's champion Sasha Banks is one of the biggest mysteries inside the professional wrestling world at the moment. While she hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 on April 7, "The Boss" has reportedly done some work with the company this week. According to PW Insider, Banks was in Orlando, Florida, on Monday to film content for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game set to release later this year. This coming after she reportedly did the same in the Northeast a week or two ago.

Banks has been on hiatus from the company since she and current SmackDown women's champion Bayley somewhat surprisingly dropped the women's tag team championship to The IIconics at WrestleMania a mere two months after claiming the inaugural titles. Over the course of the past two months, rumors have consistently surfaced pertaining to her unhappiness with WWE, though nothing has been confirmed. All we've gotten from Banks, really, have been social media posts with generally positive messages attached to them; though, of course, the pro wrestling internet collective decides to dissect each one of them as if they're cracking The Da Vinci Code.

While collaborating on video game work for with company doesn't give us a lot of information in regards to a return timetable for Banks, it could be seen as a small step in the right direction for those who want to see Banks back on television sooner rather than later.

