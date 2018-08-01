WWE SmackDown Live results, recap, grades: Daniel Bryan, Miz go at it as icing on great show

For anyone on the fence as to which WWE main roster brand has acted the part of the A-show since WrestleMania in April, Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live was a stark reminder. One night after Raw succeeded in presenting a compelling Brock Lesnar storyline over the course of three-plus hours but failed miserably in giving us anything else fresh or memorable, the blue brand put forth a textbook example of escalating entertainment worthy of placement just 19 days out from SummerSlam.

From start to finish, SmackDown delivered with segment after segment that mattered, necessary advancements to storylines and a noticeable avoidance of running back gluttonous in-ring rematches as a ratings clutch. Instead, even outside from the brilliant Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair friendship angle which dominated the show, SmackDown utilized electric promo and dialogue segments and the kind of physical attacks that didn't need a predictable match to set them up.

From Samoa Joe obliterating an absent AJ Styles on the microphone to Daniel Bryan and The Miz trading barbs and Randy Orton reminding us of his heel potential, this was the kind of TV that WWE fans deserve to see on Monday nights each week as well. Forget the "two hours are easier than three" argument, SmackDown is finding a way to tell simple and effective stories in ways that Raw is no longer even trying to do save for one at a time and that's a major difference.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Charlotte Flair returns with a bang

The show opened with Becky Lynch being interviewed inside the ring, reminding Renee Young that she hasn't held the SmackDown women's championship in almost 18 months since WrestleMania 33. After Lynch sparked the crowd by promising she will exit SummerSlam as champion, Carmella came out with an unusually humble look on her face. A long speech followed in which Carmella teared up in telling Lynch she has been jealous of her going back to their NXT days because of how the crowd loved and accepted her. Carmella admitted she has failed as a representative of the women's movement by constantly tearing others down and closed by saying she couldn't be more excited to be facing someone like Lynch. As she reached out for a handshake, James Ellsworth's music hit; the recently fired superstar never showed with the distraction allowing Carmella to attack Lynch. As Carmella set up for a DDT onto a chair, Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown for the first time in weeks and saved Lynch with a big boot to the chair and a suplex.

After Carmella mouthed off to general manager Paige backstage by telling her she'll never be a champion again, Paige decided to teach her how to be a real champ by stacking the odds against her in a singles match against Flair that would add her to a triple threat at SummerSlam if she beat Carmella. Later during an interview, Flair told Young she was just there to support her best friend Lynch and only found this "golden opportunity" because of Carmella's big mouth. But during Lynch's interview later on, she admitted to not being so happy at the idea of a triple threat although she wouldn't bite on saying she would root against Flair.

Charlotte Flair def. Carmella via submission: A nervous Lynch watched the main event from a screen backstage. Carmella told Young during a pre-match interview that she doesn't buy the "best friends thing" and knows Lynch is rooting against Flair. The match was physical with pay-per-view intensity. Flair survived being twice thrown into the timekeeper area and rebounded to hit a moonsault off the barrier wall. A series of near falls for Flair followed including one after hitting Natural Selection. The finish came when Carmella, fresh off a two count from a superkick, tried for a Figure-Four Leg Lock only to be reversed into a Figure Eight by Flair to produce the tap out as Lynch shook her head while watching on the screen.

Like Raw and Brock Lesnar on Monday night, the use of the running Lynch-Flair storyline and the steady stream of interspersing backstage moments gave the show structure and a backbone. And the organic way in which their friendship slowly unraveled throughout the course of the night was handled in such an effortless and unforced manner. Give Carmella a ton of credit for her work on the microphone throughout the night, as well as her effort in what turned out to be an entertaining main event. Consider Flair's inclusion a fun wrinkle to an already big match now that the storyline possibilities of where this can go only increased. Grade: B+

Daniel Bryan, The Miz duel in epic promo battle

Bryan shared his displeasure for how The Miz used a toy baby to dupe and attack him. He then said that The Miz only called him out on their infamous 2016 Talking Smack episode because he thought Bryan would never return and if the two ever squared off in a fair fight, "I would destroy The Miz." After Bryan challenged his manhood and ordered him to come out, The Miz appeared on the video screen flanked by security and on location filming his "Miz & Mrs." reality show.

After Miz said "this isn't the indies anymore" where he can be called out and said he's an elite talent with an agent, Bryan countered that he's nothing more than a coward in hiding. The Miz referenced their Talking Smack argument and asked, "I'm a coward? Did you fight for your dreams? Did you punch me in the face? No, you got up and walked away." He then told Bryan he's using the on-screen conflicts with Miz to further his own career. Bryan fired back by saying Miz will never be The Rock or John Cena and that "no one will remember you as a great superstar because you are too soft."

Bryan's request for a match at SummerSlam was left without an answer as Miz called him out for riding his coattails and constantly creating sympathy for himself from fans. "Your WWE career is over," Miz said. "The WWE Universe has moved on, why can't you? Just let your contract expire and go entertain dozens of people in high school gyms." The Miz closed by playing video of what people see when they look at Bryan: crying babies.

Everything is falling into place perfectly. The Miz, per usual, delivered nothing short of a standout performance and the constant reference to their history on Talking Smack was an added bonus. This is the beginning of the payoff that fans have deserved going back to a time when watching Bryan and Miz bicker and imagining them one day squashing the beef inside the ring was only a fantasy. From The Miz's references to Bryan's indie past and the real-life reality of his looming contract situation to Bryan calling him soft in return, this one felt real and that's why it was so great. Grade: A

Randy Orton continues his dark turn

Hardy entered the ring to tell the crowd that the U.S. championship as more than a title to him. It was his "fifth eye" and something that both enlightened him and deepened his connection with the WWE Universe. Hardy added that he lost a piece of himself in losing the belt and the only thing as important than winning it back from Shinsuke Nakamura was "beating the hell out of Orton." Hardy called Orton out, but as "The Viper" entered the ring, Nakamura attacked Hardy from behind. His attempt at a Kinsasha, however, was blocked by Orton who creepily stared him down before ordering Nakamura to deliver the running knee. He did and Orton got in his face once more before Nakamura slithered away.

Left alone, Orton then began stomping Hardy before DDTing him off the ropes inside the ring and then a second time from the apron onto the floor. After clearing the announce table and throwing Hardy onto it, Orton removed Hardy's shirt and sleeves before ripping off his necklace. He then poured a bottle of water on Hardy's face and began to wipe off his paint with a cloth while telling him, "You have a connection with these people? There's no connection." Orton closed by telling Hardy "the enigma erased" before slamming his head back onto the table.

Creepy and diabolical Orton is the exact heel WWE fans deserve. This was a tour de force as to what has made Orton so amazing in the past when he is booked in such an intense and realistically savage manner. This is the kind of story escalation that leaves a mark in viewers and gives them a reason to care which is something Orton's babyface character has sorely lacked in the year between his WWE title feud against Bray Wyatt (which started great and fizzled out tremendously). How exactly Nakamura plays into the future of his feud is unknown but either way, we are watching and we care. Big time. Grade: A+

What else happened on SmackDown Live?

The Bar def. The Usos via pinfall (Tag Team Tournament Semifinal): Sheamus and Cesaro advanced to the finals and will face The New Day next week for a chance to face the champion Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam. This three-segment match saw The New Day get their own announce table adorned with pancakes. The action was as crisp and quick as expected with a strong finish as The Usos set up on opposite turnbuckles with hopes of hitting their double splash on Sheamus. But Cesaro ran in to intercept Jimmy and catch him in mid-air with an uppercut. Jey's splash then landed on Sheamus' knees, allowing him to steal the pinfall. After the match, The Bar called The New Day inside the ring for a trash talk-filled staredown.

Zelina Vega def. Lana via pinfall: After a decorated career on the indies, Vega's in-ring debut for WWE was a successful one thanks to the somewhat predictable interference of Andrade "Cien" Almas. Vega controlled the majority of the match and even borrowed Almas' running knees in the corner for a two count. But it took Almas twice standing up on the ring apron to prevent Lana from jumping off the top rope. The second time brought Aiden English out to attack Almas, and it accidentally distracted Lana long enough for Vega to roll her up from behind (with a handful of tights) for the 1-2-3. Backstage after the match, Lana told an apologizing English to get away as Rusev gave chase from a distance. Lana then scolded her husband for not being there when she needed him.

Samoa Joe cuts promo on AJ Styles and his family: With a towel around his neck, Joe entered the ring alone and eviscerated Styles (who wasn't present) as sweat poured down his face in one of the best and most real promos the WWE main roster has produced in months. Joe called out Styles for barely being there for his children and, as a travelling performer, being "much more comfortable living out of a suitcase than you ever have been a husband to your wife." Joe outright accused Styles of placing his desire to be champion above his family, "even if that means being a failure as a father." He closed by saying that their SummerSlam title match, when the whole world is cheering for Styles, his family will be secretly cheering for him. "After I'm done tearing down your house, after I'm done putting you to sleep," Joe said, "your wife and kids will have their Daddy back but I will be WWE champion." The psychology at play in the genius of Joe's words echoed deep in ways WWE promos rarely go.