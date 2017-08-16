WWE SmackDown results, recap: Corbin surprisingly cashes in before SummerSlam

For as bad as WWE's build to SummerSlam had been the last few weeks, the go-home editions of Raw and SmackDown truly delivered. Tuesday night featured the first time Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura have come face-to-face, the continuation of an improved build to the United States Championship match and a surprising main event that featured Baron Corbin cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase five days before the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year.

But I'm not going to spoil all of the results for you in this space. Read below to check out everything that happened Tuesday as WWE put its final stamp on the build for SmackDown this Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE SmackDown results

Confrontation -- Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura: It was announced at the start of SmackDown that Mahal would face 16-time heavyweight champion John Cena for the first time ever in the main event. Mahal opened the show in the ring and introduced some Punjabi dancers to celebrate India's independence day as the Singh Brothers danced in the ring. He then cut a promo that made little sense about Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura. This lasted nearly 11 minutes before Nakamura's music hit. "Today, in India, it is Indian independence day. However, today, in Japan, it is the day we commemorate some who have died in war and pray for peace. And Sunday, in America, at SummerSlam, will be the day you lose the WWE title to me," Nakamura said.

Nakamura better win Sunday. I can't take more of Mahal as WWE champion.

Natalya def. Becky Lynch via submission: Nice, clean win for Natalya heading into SummerSlam, giving her some rub that she could take down Naomi for the women's championship. Natlaya avoided a splash from Lynch and locked her in the Sharpshooter for the victory in the middle of the ring. Natlaya attacked Lynch after the match and put her back in the Sharpshooter, leading Naomi -- who was watching at ringside -- to leave her position and chase the challenger out of the ring. Carmella hit the stage immediately after the match to sarcastically wish both competitors luck at SummerSlam. James Ellsworth then added that the winner would be a loser, presumably because Carmella plans to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Backstage -- Tamina Snuka and Lana: Snuka approached Lana and asked why she did not use her "ravishing ambition" to get her a title match. Lana said Snuka was not ready, adding that no one saw or feared Snuka -- yet. "If you follow my lead and listen, they will, because I'll use my ravishing beauty and my cunning and manipulate my way to helping you," she said. "And then you will become the most destructive force -- with one single purpose -- to crush! Together, we will become unstoppable. And then -- and only then -- you will be ready to become SmackDown Live women's champion."

Backstage -- The Usos and Daniel Bryan: The Usos asked Bryan who they will face at SummerSlam, to which Bryan said they would face Big E and Woods. The challengers then requested to face Woods and Kofi Kingston tonight to prepare for the match, to which Bryan agreed with no hesitation.

Rusev vs. Chad Gable ended in a no contest via double countout: Gable got in some good offense on Rusev, who eventually threw him outside the ring, into the steps and over the announce table. Rusev then pulled Gable up on the table and locked in The Accolade on Gable, who tapped out to no avail. Rusev then grabbed the mic to cut a promo on Randy Orton, who literally jumped in the ring from out of nowhere to hit an RKO.

Confrontation -- AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens: It was announced earlier in the show that Styles would apologize to McMahon. When the special guest referee at SummerSlam hit the ring, he said no apology was necessary as the crowd loudly chanted "Shane-O-Mac, Shane-O-Mac." Styles asked for confirmation that McMahon was not going to hold last week's inadvertent Pele kick against him on Sunday; McMahon agreed but said if something similar happens on Sunday, he will respond in kind. Owens then got into the fray and attempted to butter up McMahon with flattery. McMahon refused a handshake, so Owens offered one to Styles and the two started pushing and shoving. Styles nearly hit McMahon, who caught his punch; Owens attempted to superkick Styles from behind but instead kicked McMahon when Styles moved away.

Second straight week with a fantastic segment surrounding the United States championship. Though Styles vs. Owens should have been a trio of dream matches, they have actually disappointed thus far due to false and strange finishes. Though McMahon will surely factor into the result at SummerSlam, this should be the best -- or second best (see: Usos-New Day) -- SmackDown match on the card.

The Usos def. The New Day via pinfall: Just as Kingston and Woods were about to finish off The Usos, Jey Uso pushed Woods off the top rope as Jimmy Uso took out Kingston's leg. The brothers then hit a double superkick to pin Kingston.

Strange booking here. Part of the attractiveness of the "Freebird" rule is that the three-member team can surprise their opponents with any combination right before the match. To announce the competitors ahead of time was uncommon, and for The Usos to cleanly beat the duo who took the titles off them was also weird. There was no reason to have this match with SummerSlam ahead.

Fashion Peaks: While taking voice notes, Fandango admitted that he was probed -- mentally -- and had a space rock left in his back ... pocket. The Ascension then entered and returned a week-old pie, which Fandango went through with tweezers. He found a note that read "Two B," and the two looked off into space. The screen then read "Breezango will return in 25 years ... in two weeks."

While these segments used to be funny and entertaining, there has never been any legitimate resolution. This week's was -- by far -- the worst and least entertaining of the series.

John Cena def. Jinder Mahal via disqualification: Late in the match, the referee caught the Singh Brothers in the act of interfering and tossed them from ringside as Mahal grew furious inside the ring. Cena reversed The Khallas into the Attitude Adjustment, and Mahal actually kicked out at two. Cena then hit an AA off the top rope, but Baron Corbin interfered and hit Cena with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Corbin left the ringside area, though when he saw Mahal laid out, he ran back to the ring and decided to cash in his contract.

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) def. Baron Corbin via pinfall: It took Mahal a bit to get to his feet, but once he did, the referee rang the bell and made the cash-in official. With Cena still hanging around on the ring apron, Corbin distracted himself by punching Cena and knocking him to the ground, thus allowing Mahal to sneak up behind him and get a roll-up pinfall in six seconds.

Mahal lost in consecutive weeks to Randy Orton (clean after an RKO) and to Cena (by disqualification, though he would have been pinned following the top rope AA). He immediately got retribution by one-upping Corbin, whose Money in the Bank reign is officially the second-worst in WWE history to Damien Sandow. It is quite clear that WWE realized it made a mistake by giving Corbin the briefcase, otherwise this never would have happened. Simply put, he wasn't ready for the title.