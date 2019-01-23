WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Final Royal Rumble push, Andrade and Mysterio deliver again

With the 2019 Royal Rumble event just five days away from us now, SmackDown Live on Tuesday night in Wichita, Kansas, served as the final television offering before one of the biggest shows of the year. The Road to WrestleMania is beginning, and the blue brand put forth another solid effort as we begin this journey.

We got some extra physicality on Tuesday between the competitors for the SmackDown women's championship this Sunday, and the chairman Vince McMahon himself made his presence felt within the current feud over the WWE championship. And to cap it all off, we were blessed by yet another amazing showcase from Andrade and Rey Mysterio -- which had an unexpected finish.

Vince McMahon moderates Styles-Bryan

The chairman made his way out first as he was set to preside over the final confrontation between WWE champion Daniel Bryan and challenger AJ Styles. Bryan circled the ring, with McMahon telling him to get in. Bryan refused, however, saying that he was not falling into the trap of getting in the ring with the sociopath Styles. The champion said that as Styles was on his tirade last week, he had visions of an impotent and illiterate future with Styles as the champion. Styles uses his power for fame and money, while Bryan uses his for the greater good. Bryan again reiterated that he's not the people's champion like Styles, rather he's the planet's champion.

Styles called out Bryan by saying that he must've taken a plane to get to the arena just like he did, which makes him, you guessed it -- fickle. The former champion said Bryan is afraid to step into the ring just as he's afraid to face him on Sunday at the Royal Rumble. As Bryan was about to take another turn on the mic, McMahon lashed out, said he was tired of this and told his champ to get in the ring again. Bryan said of course he doesn't want to listen to him because he and the baby boomer generation are what's wrong with this world. He's created an environment for someone like Styles to become a champion. McMahon lost it again, telling Bryan, "Damnit, I'm not gonna tell you again. Get in the ring." Styles told McMahon that he wanted a face-to-face, but it doesn't necessarily have to happen in the ring. Styles flew from the ring and began taking Bryan apart. As he was going for the Phenomenal Forearm, though, Bryan used McMahon as a shield, stopping Styles in the process. Distracted, Styles ate the running knee from Bryan, then the champion fled up the ramp.

I very well may be in the minority here, but the brief inclusion of McMahon into this feud really did nothing to amp up any excitement for this WWE championship match on Sunday. These two will put on a fantastic showing in the ring, without a doubt, but this has seemed like simply a time-killing affair before Styles and Bryan break off into their respective WrestleMania feuds with Bryan holding onto the championship to further his heel run. Plus, McMahon really didn't add much to the feud here aside from simply screaming at Bryan twice because he was annoyed. Grade: C-

Becky Lynch and Asuka brawl

"The Man" herself, Becky Lynch, kickstarted the go-home edition of SmackDown on Tuesday night. Lynch said it wasn't that long ago that no one paid attention to her, but now, everyone seems to have an opinion. When it comes to it, the only thing she cares about is main-eventing WrestleMania, and she'll slap anyone's head to get there. That journey begins Sunday at the Royal Rumble. While the former champion is impressed with Asuka's career thus far, she's never beaten her for that SmackDown women's title. SmackDown women's champion Asuka stopped Lynch in her tracks right there and made her way to the ring. The champ held the title in Lynch's face and taunted her in Japanese.

Charlotte Flair didn't take long to crash the festivities. Standing in the aisle, Flair said nothing is gonna be more exciting than when she wins the Royal Rumble on Sunday. Flair then mentioned that when she does win, she'll have her options between either the Raw or SmackDown women's champion. Asuka then pounced, attacking Lynch from behind. Officials tried to break the two women up but they battled around the ring, with Lynch tossing Asuka over the announce table. Lynch finished off Asuka by climbing atop the table and laying out the champion with a flying forearm. They cut backstage after commercial, and the two were still brawling with one another as the officials pried them apart again.

Asuka vs. Lynch on Sunday has all the makings of coming away with match of the night honors, and the build has been done rather well to this home stretch here. These are two legit badasses who just want to tear each other apart, and we got a taste of that here with the scuffling both at ringside and in the back. It was also wise to throw Flair in the mix, a favorite to win the Rumble match this weekend, to remind both women that no matter who gets the victory, she'll be waiting -- if she passes on challenging for the Raw women's title, that is. We have a lot of questions surrounding the entire women's division at the moment, but we're on our way to getting some answers in a few days. Solid start to the go-home show with this segment. Grade: B+

