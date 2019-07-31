WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns attacked, major SummerSlam women's match set

If the past two nights are any indication, WWE's main roster creative issues might be a thing of the past. And considering the timing of SummerSlam in less than two weeks and SmackDown's move to Fox in October, the timing couldn't be any better. Tuesday's episode of the blue brand may not have had the same exact edginess that Raw boasted one night before, but it proved just as must-see in the end thanks to a gluttony of exciting in-ring action and a closing segment that should spark water cooler talk for the next six days.

Often seen as the "wrestling show" in comparison to Raw, this was an episode of SmackDown that routinely delivered on the kind of in-ring quality that is typically saved for Sunday night shows. It combined with the fresh reveals and cryptic ending as Roman Reigns was mysteriously attacked to produce a SummerSlam build that is easily the hottest WWE creative has felt in two years. Whether the success of the last two nights can be given in full or in part to the recent hires of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in executive roles overseeing Raw and SmackDown, respectively, shouldn't even be a topic of discussion at this point.

Too often in recent years as WWE has dipped creatively, the focus among fans has been more about how the sausage is actually made internally. But when the product is showing this much potential, especially amid legit competition from upstart AEW and the current buzz surrounding NJPW's G1 Climax tournament, what happens inside the ring is the only thing that matters.

Let's savor the flavor and hope this new dawn is the start of something hot and fresh that won't soon be extinguished.

Roman Reigns lucky to survive surprise attack

Teased throughout the show that Reigns would make an announcement regarding his plans for SummerSlam, the segment was held until after the main event in the final minute of the show. But as Reigns approached Kayla Braxton in the backstage interview area, he was knocked to the ground by a falling lighting rig and a handful of speakers on top of it. As chaos ensured with those backstage rushing to his aid, Reigns emerged shockingly unhurt as the rig landed on top of a line of road cases, which left him with just enough room to take cover without getting crushed. A confused Reigns refused medical attention as he walked off without making an announcement. Just as Reigns walked away with the broadcast set to go off air, a shadowy figure was shown in the distance wearing a black t-shirt with white sleeves.

Consider this an example of old school "WWE whodunnit?" at its absolute finest. Not only did the quick segment have a refreshingly different feel from the kind of booking WWE has used during this stale year creatively, it created the perfect cliffhanger thanks to the number of suspects who it could be. Considering Reigns has been feuding with Samoa Joe as recently as Monday's episode of Raw, the default feeling was that it was him. But when one considers Daniel Bryan's brief actions backstage on Tuesday and the cryptic conversation Maria Kanellis had with Braun Strowman on Monday (in which she challenged him to do something manly), the plot has understandably thickened.

While a Reigns-Bryan feud entering SummerSlam would certainly be the most well-received (and a rematch of their 2015 Fastlane main event), it didn't take long for Twitter to catch on to the mysterious man in the background of Tuesday's final shot before the end of the show. From his muscular frame to the same t-shirt he used to wear on 205 Live, there's also the possibility that Buddy Murphy was the culprit. If so, consider this nothing short of brilliant. Those who are familiar with Murphy's work already know he's a breakout superstar waiting to happen and, in some ways, WWE's answer to Kenny Omega. Murphy was initially called up to SmackDown and then never used. Should this be his breakout moment, it would make sense storyline wise due to his brief appearance earlier this month during Shane McMahon's Town Hall meeting. And, by the way, a Reigns-Murphy match at SummerSlam would be nothing short of hot freaking fire. Grade: A+

Trish Stratus accepts Charlotte Flair's challenge

Welcomed in as Jerry Lawler's guest on the King's Court, Stratus explained how being a full-time mother was more important than any desire for a final match. Flair came out to challenge her, but was initially turned down. It took Flair telling Stratus to "get the hell out of my ring, hop in your minivan and go back to changing diapers" to get her to accept. Stratus reminded Flair that "to be the woman, you need to beat the woman."

The manner in which the Memphis crowd popped was all you needed to know as to whether this segment -- and the idea for the dream match between them in the first place -- was a well-executed idea. Despite a somewhat clunky start, the intensity picked up well thanks to Flair, whose perfectly delivered snark seemed to raise Stratus' game to a higher level. Not only was the dialogue well-written, but this is the exact type of passing-of-the-torch match between a returning legend and, in this case, her lineal predecessor that a card like SummerSlam deserves. Over the past two years, the 43-year-old Stratus proved in small bursts that she still has it during a handful of return appearances. Ten years after her retirement, she'll get one final chance to leave her mark against the perfect opponent to get the most out of her. Grade: B+

What else happened on SmackDown?

Kevin Owens def. Drew McIntyre via pinfall in an opening segment that nearly stole the entire show. Following the announcement that Shane McMahon's life coach suggested he take the night off, McIntyre interrupted Owens' in-ring promo to attack him and announce that their match would begin immediately. What followed was nothing short of pay-per-view quality with one dramatic near fall after another. Owens went on to package a superkick and a stunner to get the pin as both were rightfully showered in praise from the crowd.

in an opening segment that nearly stole the entire show. Following the announcement that Shane McMahon's life coach suggested he take the night off, McIntyre interrupted Owens' in-ring promo to attack him and announce that their match would begin immediately. What followed was nothing short of pay-per-view quality with one dramatic near fall after another. Owens went on to package a superkick and a stunner to get the pin as both were rightfully showered in praise from the crowd. Dolph Ziggler confirmed his SummerSlam match against The Miz -- not Shawn Michaels -- during a backstage interview. "Miz, you aren't even the best wrestler in your house," Ziggler said. "I'm more afraid of Maryse, and I'm sure you are, too."

-- not Shawn Michaels -- during a backstage interview. "Miz, you aren't even the best wrestler in your house," Ziggler said. "I'm more afraid of Maryse, and I'm sure you are, too." Sami Zayn answered Aleister Black's call for SummerSlam match. An earlier backstage promo saw Black returning to "his self-imposed prison" while he complained about having no one to fight after defeating Cesaro. An interview with Zayn solved that as he assessed Black as a man who is begging for help due to the pressure he faces to living up to his immense hype. "This man doesn't need a fight, this man needs to be beaten and exposed," Zayn said.

An earlier backstage promo saw Black returning to "his self-imposed prison" while he complained about having no one to fight after defeating Cesaro. An interview with Zayn solved that as he assessed Black as a man who is begging for help due to the pressure he faces to living up to his immense hype. "This man doesn't need a fight, this man needs to be beaten and exposed," Zayn said. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Bayley & Ember Moon via pinfall. Before the match, Bayley told Moon in the locker room that she hasn't forgotten Moon turning on her last week. This time, after the match, Bayley returned the favor with a surprise Bayley-to-Belly suplex on Moon following their defeat, which came after Bayley succumbed to a Twisted Bliss.

Before the match, Bayley told Moon in the locker room that she hasn't forgotten Moon turning on her last week. This time, after the match, Bayley returned the favor with a surprise Bayley-to-Belly suplex on Moon following their defeat, which came after Bayley succumbed to a Twisted Bliss. Daniel Bryan declined a second chance to give his career-altering announcement. Despite promotion for the second straight week, Bryan was interviewed backstage and provided an angry glare before walking off.

Despite promotion for the second straight week, Bryan was interviewed backstage and provided an angry glare before walking off. Dolph Ziggler def. Finn Balor via pinfall following a distraction from The Fiend. Before the match, during an episode of "Firefly Funhouse," Bray Wyatt walked in on Ramblin' Rabbit just as he was about to share what the Funhouse really is. An angry Wyatt growled his tagline of "let me in." During the match, the lights went out and The Fiend appeared. But when the lights came back on, he was gone. Ziggler used the distraction to land a superkick for the 1-2-3. #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt's mindgames continue to plague @FinnBalor on the road to #SummerSlam... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Ncjs5reU6p — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2019