WWE SummerSlam 2018 matches, card, start time, location, 2018 date, PPV rumors

WWE has gone all-in with SummerSlam this year as the so-called "biggest party of the summer" will feature an absolutely stacked 13-match card on Sunday, Aug. 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The second-biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year features both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey in titles matches, along with fan favorites littered throughout the card.

The six-hour event, which could easily run longer, will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show that starts two hours earlier at 5 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing SummerSlam up until it begins, so keep it locked here for all of your WWE information and analysis as we head towards the big show.

2018 WWE SummerSlam matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe: The match fans have been waiting for is finally official with Styles and Joe -- two former TNA stars -- going head-to-head for the WWE title on one of the company's grandest stages of the year. This should be fantastic.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns: Lesnar will defend his title for the first time since April 27 against Reigns, who beat Bobby Lashley just a couple weeks after losing to Lashley at Extreme Rules. With Lesnar looking toward competing in UFC, it will be interesting to see whether he drops the championship at this event or perhaps the next night on Raw.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: The payoff for a months-long feud that began when Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during Rousey's title match against Nia Jax, this may be a massive moment for Rousey and the WWE women's division.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte: WWE did an admirable job building a winning streak that made Lynch whole again after so long of being second and third fiddle on the blue brand. After defeating Carmella, Lynch earned herself a title opportunity and should be able to cash it in now that James Ellsworth is fired and unable to interfere. Now Flair has been added to the match -- also after beating Carmella clean -- somewhat upsetting Lynch as her odds have decreased.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz: It has come as no surprise to see this years-long feud heated up in a major way on the path to SummerSlam. It is now official, and a tremendous package on the go-home show added even more juice.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins: It looked like Balor might get the opportunity, but it will be Rollins getting yet another rematch against Ziggler after pinning him in a tag team match on Raw. With Drew McIntyre in Ziggler's corner, Rollins had been outnumbered ... until Dean Ambrose showed up on Monday.

United States Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy: This match was announced on Twitter after weeks of Nakamura terrorizing Hardy. However, another man who has terrorized Hardy even more as of late is Randy Orton, so you have to wonder whether he eventually gets involved.

Money in the Bank Briefcase -- Braun Strowman (h) vs. Kevin Owens: Raw general manager Stephanie McMahon made this match with Strowman putting his briefcase on the line against Owens after the latter earned a victory in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules. Owens can also win the briefcase via disqualification or countout.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. New Day: A tag team tournament was held to determine the No. 1 contenders, and New Day took it after defeating The Bar in a fantastic match.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin: This feud is somehow still continuing, and with it even 1-1, the rubber match will officially go down at SummerSlam. Hopefully Balor can take it and move on to bigger and better things.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show): The B-Team just recently retained their titles in a triple threat match on Raw. Now Revival gets their own opportunity at the championships.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show): Alexander has been virtually unstoppable as the top man on 205 Live, and his next challenge comes in the form of submission specialist Drew Gulak. Since 205 Live has been rebooted under Triple H, Gulak's character transformation has been incredible to watch, and this should be a solid title bout in Brooklyn.

Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega vs. Rusev & Lana (Kickoff Show): This one has been building over the last couple weeks on SmackDown with Almas and Vega getting clean wins over their counterparts. It would make sense for Aiden English to again get involved, continuing his storyline with Rusev.

Some big names that will not be on the card: Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bobby Roode, Nia Jax, The Bar or The Usos, among others.