Watch Now: Triple H Joins CBS Sports HQ ( 7:42 )

The WWE has moved out of the Performance Center after months of shows, including WrestleMania. While fans still aren't allowed into events, they are a part of the action in interactive form at WWE's ThunderDome setup at Orlando's Amway Arena. With hundreds of LED screens showing fans tuned into through their webcams, WWE's main summer pay-per-view event, WWE SummerSlam 2020, will take place on Sunday night.

Plenty of titles are on the line Sunday at 2020 SummerSlam, as Asuka challenges Bayley for the SmackDown women's title and then faces Sasha Banks for the Raw women's title. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt takes on champion Braun Strowman in a "Falls Count Anywhere" match for the Universal Championship, while Randy Orton challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Before you make your 2020 WWE SummerSlam picks, be sure to see the latest wrestling predictions from pro wrestling handicapper Adam Silverstein.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. In 2018, he nailed the winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura. He followed that up with another sweep in 2019, calling Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to win. More recently, Silverstein went 10-3 on plays and leans at WrestleMania 36, and anyone who followed his lead is up big.

Now, he has turned his attention to the 2020 SummerSlam card and locked in strong WWE picks. Head here to see them.

Top 2020 WWE SummerSlam predictions

Silverstein is backing Randy Orton (-150) to defeat Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania to become the first-ever Scottish-born world champion in WWE history. But Orton, a 13-time world champion, has been at an entirely different level in 2020.

Orton engaged in an epic feud with Edge that culminated with a victory at Backlash in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" and has been punting WWE legends left and right to get McIntyre's attention for this match. Silverstein says Orton has doing the best work of his career lately and has made every case to once again be the top personality in the company. Plus, McIntyre can always take the title back a few months from now, perhaps when Edge returns.

How to make 2020 WWE SummerSlam picks

Silverstein has made the call on every matchup at SummerSlam 2020, and is backing a "worthy long shot" to pull off a shocking upset on Sunday. You can see who it is, and all of his WWE picks, right here.

What are the top 2020 SummerSlam picks? And which underdog could shock wrestling? See the latest WWE SummerSlam 2020 odds below and then visit SportsLine now to get the top picks for SummerSlam, all from an elite WWE expert who went went 10-3 on plays and leans at WrestleMania and naield two Royal Rumbles.

2020 WWE SummerSlam odds