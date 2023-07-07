Survivor Series has officially been added to the WWE calendar for 2023. The Allstate Arena in Chicago will host this year's event on Saturday, Nov. 25.

WWE announced the date and location for Survivor Series on Friday morning. The event is one of WWE's classic "big four" shows alongside SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, more recently dubbed as the "big five" to include Money in the Bank.

Survivor Series traditionally incorporates titular elimination-style matches featuring two teams consisting of four or five superstars each. Last year's show adopted the "WarGames" branding and incorporated a team-based, time-interval match that took place inside a cage constructed around two adjacent rings. Friday's announcement was absent any mention of WarGames, but that could change as storylines develop closer to the event.

Last year's event was headlined by a WarGames match pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) against the joint forces of Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.