WWE WrestleMania 34 predictions, card, matches, start time, date, preview, location

NEW ORLEANS -- Every year, WrestleMania is the highlight of the wrestling calendar and the culmination of 12 months of WWE planning, particularly when it comes to the main event as it is simply put the biggest show of the year. With seven hours of action expected for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8, there is so much to get to that it's fair to be considered ridiculous.

It is projected that nearly 90 WWE superstars will be on the 14-match card, which includes two battle royals and all nine main-roster titles on the line. There is also a mixed tag team match featuring the debut of Ronda Rousey as well as another tag team match featuring the long-awaited return of Daniel Bryan. Plus, fans may finally see John Cena and The Undertaker go head-to-head in the later stages of their careers.

CBS Sports has been with you all week covering WWE WrestleMania 34 and its related events live from New Orleans.

WWE WrestleMania 34 predictions

Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal

Brian Campbell: Despite the decision to lump the red-hot frenemy feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks into this inaugural battle royal, it would seem likely that WWE would use this match similar to the men's version as a means to shine up a future star. If that's the case, a victory from an established title contender wouldn't make much since. Pick: Ruby Riott wins

Adam Silverstein: Bayley and Banks should eliminate one another simultaneously, leaving this completely wide open. It would be great for Becky Lynch to finally get some shine, but I have a sneaking suspicion it will be an NXT star like when Baron Corbin won. Pick: Ember Moon wins

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

AS: Oh, the horror. This match has yet to be entertaining when a certain massive tight end is not interfering. So unless Rob Gronkowski or someone similar is in the crowd, this may be an early bathroom break in the kickoff show. With the late addition of Elias, I have a hard time thinking they put this match on and have the biggest star inside the ring not win it. Pick: Elias wins

BC: It's a shame WWE hasn't ever put anything at stake in this match, reducing it of late to more of a catch-all for lower mid-card performers and NXT stars looking to get some exposure. Choosing a winner, which amounts to anticipating WWE's newest flavor of the month, is also difficult. Dolph Ziggler is too established, and both Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley have recently won the match. Big Show is the one superstar most comparable to the match's namesake. So unless WWE gives him a sweet retirement gift, your guess is as good as mine. Pick: Big Cass wins

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

BC: The effects of Triple H taking over the creative lead of 205 Live have been instantaneous and incredible. Despite a relatively anonymous start, the cruiserweight tournament to determine a new champion was a ton of fun, even if it proved to be a poor man's version of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. The amount of pre-match videos promos and vignettes focused on Ali may just tip off who will win. Pick: Mustafa Ali wins the vacant title

AS: WWE has done a tremendous job putting Ali over, but I think it may all be a swerve. When this tournament started, it appeared clear to me that Alexander would finally get crowned (as he should've been a long time ago). Unless plans have indeed changed -- and that's certainly possible given Ali's improving status -- I think the man who feels at home in the dark gets the win. Pick: Cedric Alexander wins the vacant title

United States Championship -- Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

BC: The addition of the much-deserving (and incredibly over) Rusev adds more star power to a match offering almost nothing in terms of a storyline hook. With Orton having already won the title at Fastlane, completing his career grand slam, any potential drama has been sapped. WWE might as well go with the hot hand. Pick: Rusev wins the title

AS: It was strange to see a clearly-face Rusev team with Mahal on the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania, but alas, at least he got the 1-2-3 on Orton to be added to the match. Originally, I thought WWE would save Rusev winning for perhaps the one-on-one rivalry between he and Orton, but man, New Orleans will explode if he gets his just due, and WWE cannot overlook that. Pick: Rusev wins the title

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) vs. Braun Strowman & TBA

AS: Strowman's partner can serve one of two purposes in that he can either eat the fall or serve as a tremendous surprise to fans and help catapult Strowman to victory. I have a sneaking suspicion it is going to be Neville. The fans would erupt and a Strowman-Neville team would be legitimate victors and a great pairing for a short-term feud. Plus, the Raw tag team picture badly needs to be shaken up. Pick: Braun Strowman & TBA win the titles

BC: The rumors surrounding who the mystery partner of Strowman will be seem to be centered around either Rey Mysterio or Dean Ambrose, despite the fact that both are injured at the moment. Whomever the partner is, it may not matter in the end. Their presence is likely there just to take the pinfall and protect Strowman. Pick: The Bar retain the titles

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

BC: WWE appeared to accidentally reveal that this will be a Tables, Laddersr and Chairs match. Any references to that on its website were were removed soon after, however. Should the match go the TLC route, it could steal the show. Considering the The Usos and The New Day are fresh off a memorable and lengthy feud in 2017, it would seem it's time for new blood to shine. Pick: The Bludgeon Brothers win the titles

AS: This match, to me, appears to be an opportunity to have The Usos drop the titles while looking strong before a cross-brand move to Raw. The titles changing hands seems to be the obvious move, but if this is indeed a TLC match, the titles will be hanging from the ceiling and a retention is more likely to me as it would not make the Bludgeon Brothers look weak in defeat. This one could get interesting. I am not quite sure on this ... Pick: The Usos retain the titles

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

AS: Since joining the main roster, Jax has won about 20 percent of her matches, which makes her being a No. 1 contender for the title strange in kayfabe. That said, she is certainly deserving of this opportunity and should have been champion with a strong storyline and push behind her long ago. I would love to see Bliss get the upper hand early and tear Jax apart only for the challenger to obliterate Bliss in the end. Pick: Nia Jax wins the title

BC: This one has been all about the emotions and "feels" of a great storyline, with heel Bliss playing a "Mean Girls" role to an incredibly believable level. With so many matches on the card and Jax's character filled with so much anger and hunger for revenge, it's a wonder whether this will end via squash. Jax has received enough organic babyface love of late thanks to playing the victim that it might work. Pick: Nia Jax wins the title

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

BC: Even though The Miz is closing in on Pedro Morales' record for most days as intercontinental champion, he also needs one more IC title defense to tie Chris Jericho's record of nine. That's why a title switch makes sense here, creating a long-awaited celebratory pop for the former "Demon King." Pick: Finn Balor wins the title

AS: The main event picture is calling. While The Miz may not be the first heel challenger for the universal title out of WrestleMania, he is desperately needed in that scene. To me, that means we should expect a title change here and a rematch at Backlash before Miz moves on. Balor needs the title way more than Rollins at this time, though either would be a worthy champion. Pick: Finn Balor wins the title

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

BC: From the luster of Flair's name to the power of Asuka's two-plus year unbeaten streak within WWE, this match has all the makings to feel special. If we all agree that Asuka is the best female worker in the company, Flair is no worse than third in the discussion. Even for the smartest of "smart fans" who pick up on the patterns of WWE booking, this is a pick 'em. Pick: Asuka wins the title

AS: It's not a pick 'em. It's streak vs. title, and streak is going to win out. I don't see how WWE could have built up Asuka's winning streak for two years only to see it end on the company's biggest stage against its top female star. No, this is the beginning of a long-term, multi-year rivalry between Flair and Asuka with the "Empress of Tomorrow" earning the first crucial victory. Pick: Asuka wins the title

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

AS: Is Bryan really going to lose his first match back? Yup. How the hell McMahon gets cleared for this thing while suffering through diverticulitis is astounding to me, but he will apparently team with Bryan and be an easy patsy to take the fall, allowing Owens and Zayn to return to the company. If not, they will obviously just show up on Raw in the near future, but that makes less sense to me. Hopefully McMahon screws up, the heat intensifies between the two authority figures and we finally get the Bryan-McMahon blowup we have wanted. I could also see a heel turn from Bryan or McMahon here, though McMahon doing so would make little storyline sense. Pick: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn win

BC: As long as McMahon proves physically able to go after a recent real-life battle with diverticulitis and surgery to remove a hernia, the focus here will rightfully be on Bryan's long-awaited return to the ring. But watch closely the relationship between partners, as Bryan and McMahon has routinely teased friction between them throughout this angle. Will Bryan continue to show the heels mercy in order to preserve their job? Pick: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn win

John Cena vs. The Undertaker?

BC: Considering Roman Reigns was unable to coax a good match out of "The Deadman" in the main event of last year's WrestleMania, there doesn't seem to be a scenario in which this match works if it's anything but a brawl. Undertaker's new hip should help him look better than the last time we saw him compete, however. Even though Cena, at this point in his career, doesn't need the win, keeping him looking strong on such a grand stage could be important should he wind up being Reigns' opponent at this time next year. Pick: John Cena wins

AS: You thought Reigns got booed on Monday night after beating The Undertaker? Wait until you hear the Raw crowd if Cena takes down Taker. I don't see it. The Undertaker is done doing the job, and even though he's such a pro that he likely wants to go out on his back putting someone over, Cena does not need it. What Cena does need is to continue his storyline of failing to win the big matches at this point in his career, leaving him searching his soul to find out what's left. That can be told over the next calendar year into the main event of WrestleMania 35. Pick: The Undertaker wins

Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H

AS: Do you know how much of a bleep-show WWE would be putting on if Rousey does not go over in her debut match in likely one of the final few bouts at WrestleMania? Could there be a swerve with a surprise superstar costing Rousey the match and The Authority ensuring there was no disqualification? Absolutely. Could Angle simply eat the pin? Of course. There's myriad ways that Rousey & Angle could get screwed over here, especially since a long Rousey-McMahon feud seems to be in place, but it should start with Rousey tapping her out and beating up Triple H, too. Pick: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle win

BC: A recent shift in betting odds seem to suggest The Rock could make an appearance in this one, which would make sense considering this storyline began at WrestleMania 31 when he and Rousey faced off with The Authority. The most anticipated element, however, is just how good the former UFC champion can be in making the full-time transition to pro wrestling. Unless WWE has plans for a long-running feud between Rousey and McMahon that mimics Steve Austin-Vince McMahon of old, look for the babyfaces to go over. Pick: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

BC: Booking this match with the prestige of the WWE championship behind it was the company's greatest gift to its most passionate fans. What WWE hasn't done a great job of, however, is properly explaining the history between them, which dates back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Still, this has all the makings to be great, especially considering how much Styles can elevate his game when the stakes are the highest. Pick: AJ Styles retains the title

AS: Nakamura enters the match up 1-0 on Styles from their days in Japan, something WWE has halfheartedly referenced but failed to make a major part of the storyline. Smart fans, at least, know Nakamura has the edge on Styles, which makes this match so compelling. While Nakamura winning would be a tremendous development as he'd become the first Japanese WWE champion in history (Yokozuna was Samoan), the money is in the rubber match. Pick: AJ Styles retains the title

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

AS: I could go on and on here about my opinions on Lesnar, Reigns, WWE's year-long booking of this feud and how the storyline has (not) developed over the last month. Instead, I'm going to give you some truth. Regins is not the problem; his booking is the problem. He is exceptionally talented in the ring, improving significantly on the mic and smart enough to understand what he needs to do to remain on top. All he needs is for WWE to book him properly. As far as the match, is Vince McMahon really going to put three years of work -- and 12 months of storyline -- into this not being a coronation? Pick: Roman Reigns wins the title

BC: Whether or not your patience has been worn down by the booking and presentation of either superstar, you're simply fooling yourself if you don't think this will be a physical classic. Their abbreviated main event at WrestleMania 31 is all the proof you need. What we don't know is whether this match will mark a departure for Lesnar and a return to UFC when his contract expires shortly after. Either way, should it go on last, it would be the fourth straight year Reigns has closed the show at WrestleMania. Only Hulk Hogan with five has ever done that more in consecutive years. Pick: Roman Reigns wins the title