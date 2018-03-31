2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four best bets: This 4-way parlay pays 10-to-1

The 2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four tips off Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET. Anticipation -- from players, fans and bettors alike -- continues to build. In terms of money bet, March Madness is bigger than the Super Bowl, so you know fans across the nation will be invested in the outcomes Saturday night.



Sportsbooks list Cinderella story Loyola-Chicago as a 5.5-point underdog against No. 3 seed Michigan in the opener. In the nightcap, Villanova is favored by five over fellow No. 1 seed Kansas.



If you're feeling truly bold, the folks at SportsLine are going huge on the 2018 Final Four, putting together a four-pick parlay that could return a massive 10-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $1,000.



To pull this off, SportsLine is using the advanced computer model that's crushing this tournament. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the Final Four on a white-hot 16-8 run.



It also has nailed 12 of the 18 upsets in the first round by double-digit seeds the past three years.



We'll give away one key part of the parlay: Go Under 129.5 in Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan, as their projections show just 119 points scored. The Under cashes in a whopping 78 percent of simulations even though the public is only backing it 34 percent of the time.



Confidently lock that in your parlay and you'll be well on your way to a massive payday.



So what are the four Final Four picks that could return a monumental 10-to-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to get every leg of the Final Four parlay, all from an advanced computer model that's crushing the NCAA Tournament.