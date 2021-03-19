The day we have been waiting for is here. Friday brings 16 first-round 2021 NCAA Tournament games, spanning from noon (ET) until late into the night. The NCAA Tournament is always full of surprises, and this one is sure to be wild after a season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



With blue blood programs like Kentucky and Duke outside the field of 68, the onus is teams like North Carolina and Villanova to pick up the slack for the sport's brand names. But even the traditional powers that made the field have some questions to answer, starting Friday.

North Carolina is just a No. 8 seed and will be in action against No. 9 seed Wisconsin, and No. 5 seed Villanova will take on No. 12 seed Winthrop in Friday's final game without injured star in Collin Gillespie. Basically, the door is flung wide open for us to see a first-time national champion, and Friday could be the beginning of that team's journey.

So settle in, grab your remote and get ready for the long-awaited return of March Madness. All times Eastern

2021 March Madness live stream

Date: Friday, March 19 | Round: 1 | Regions: South, Midwest

Live stream: March Madness Live

