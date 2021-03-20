If you didn't take off work on Friday to enjoy the slate of 16 first-round 2021 NCAA Tournament games, don't worry, a full docket of 16 more awaits on Saturday as the NCAA Tournament bracket slowly gets filled in. The Big Dance is always full of surprises, and this has already been a wild one.
Friday brought an upset victory for No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, which took down No. 2 seed Ohio State in overtime. No. 7 seed Florida also beat No. 10 seed Virginia Tech in an overtime game. So with that as the backdrop, Saturday arrives with plenty more good storylines in store.
For one thing, a couple of teams that have battled through COVID-19 issues recently will be in action as the higher seeded teams against opponents looking for upsets. No. 3 seed Kansas will be without leading rebounder Jalen Wilson against No. 14 seed Eastern Washington, and No. 4 seed Virginia will take on No. 13 seed Ohio after just arriving in Indiana on Friday. There have already been some serious upsets, and those two are among several who could be at risk Saturday.
So settle in, grab your remote and get ready for the long-awaited return of March Madness. All times Eastern
2021 March Madness live stream
Date: Friday, March 19 | Round: 1 | Regions: South, Midwest
Live stream: March Madness Live
- (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown -- 12:15 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro -- 12:45 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington -- 1:15 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure -- 1:45 p.m.| TNT (watch live)
- (1) Michigan vs. (16) Texas Southern -- 3 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara -- 3:30 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona -- 4 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (6) USC vs. (11) Drake -- 4:30 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon -- 6:25 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland -- 7:10 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio -- 7:15 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri -- 7:25 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State -- 9:20 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (6) BYU vs. (11) UCLA -- 9:40 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian -- 9:50 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU -- 9:57 p.m. | TNT (watch live)