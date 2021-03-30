Two teams on Monday punched tickets to the Final Four and two more will join them on Tuesday night as Elite Eight action wraps up from Indianapolis. Will the left side of the bracket fall chalk?

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will be put to the test in its West Regional final vs. No. 6 seed USC to kick off Tuesday's doubleheader. The Trojans have not only been one of the most efficient, on-fire teams in the tournament, either. They're equipped with the No. 1 2-point defense in college basketball, a fun-as-hell twist that'll be up against Gonzaga and its No. 1-rated 2-point offense.

As for the second of Tuesday's doubleheader, No. 1 seed Michigan draws a similarly-smoking opponent in No. 11 seed UCLA. The Bruins were one of the "Last Four In" to the field, and are one win away from doing what only one team -- VCU in 2011 -- has ever done in advancing from that spot to the Final Four. It won't be easy, as UCLA played Alabama to overtime on Sunday and has played more minutes as a team than any other challenger still standing.

Our team of writers has sized up both matchups and come up with picks both straight up and against the spread. You can find all our records for the tournament picking games by clicking here. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

(6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Only one of Gonzaga's 29 wins all season were by fewer than double digits. So you can see why our team is split here picking against the spread with the Zags favored by *only* nine points. I'm taking the points with USC, given its favorable matchup against the best 2-point scoring team in college hoops and with its length. But the best team in college hoops blowing this one out and making a statement wouldn't totally be a surprise either. Prediction: Gonzaga 78, USC 72 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb GONZAG -9 USC Gonzaga Gonzaga Gonzaga USC USC S/U Gonzaga Gonzaga Gonzaga Gonzaga Gonzaga Gonzaga

(11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan



Time: 9:57 p.m. ET | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South)

TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Michigan has not played an NCAA Tournament game with minutes leader Isaiah Livers, who this week was ruled out for the remainder of the season. And yet ... Michigan keeps rolling. It has wing depth for days and NBA-caliber wing depth, at that, with Franz Wagner. I'm laying the points with the Wolverines here. Their defense really has not skipped a beat and I like how they match up with the Bruins' best playmakers. Prediction: Michigan 74, UCLA 65 -- Boone