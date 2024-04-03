The 2024 McDonald's All-American game came down to the wire on Tuesday night as the East squeaked out an 88-86 win when West forward Tre Johnson's last second 3-point attempt rattled off the rim. Johnson, a Texas signee, hit 5 of 7 attempts from 3-point range and was one of several future stars on display in the annual showcase of future college and NBA stars.

A couple of college programs coming off rough seasons received glimpses of hope during the showcase from Class of 2024 stars. Five-star Rutgers signee Dylan Harper finished with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting to give Scarlet Knights fans a tantalizing look at what's ahead.

Following a 15-17 season for Rutgers, Harper and fellow McDonald's All-American Ace Bailey are ushering in one of the most highly anticipated seasons of program history.

Another standout on Tuesday who is headed to a struggling Big Ten program was Derik Queen, who ranks as 247Sports' No. 13 overall player in the class. The 6-foot-9 Maryland signee earned MVP honors while pacing the East with 23 points and eight rebounds on 10 of 15 shooting.

With the Terrapins coming off a 16-17 season in coach Kevin Willard's second season, Queen looked like someone who can help Maryland get back on track as a true freshman. Queen also showed a deft passing touch with five assists.

Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2024, had a relatively quiet night with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. But the Duke signee came up with a huge steal for the East that helped preserve the victory in the final minute. Flagg also had a big block in the first half while showcasing the two-way chops that makes him one of the top talents to head to college basketball in recent years.