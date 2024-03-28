The 2024 Sweet 16 features a rematch of last year's national championship game, with the No. 1 seed UConn Huskies set to take on the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs in the East Region on Thursday in Boston. The Huskies entered the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the betting favorites to cut down the nets and become the first repeat national champions since the Florida Gators in 2006-07. UConn defeated Stetson 91-52 in the first round then beat Northwestern 75-58 in the second round. The Aztecs reached the Sweet 16 by defeating UAB 69-65 in the first round, then blowing out Yale 85-57 in the second round. San Diego State is making the program's sixth appearance in the Sweet 16.

Tipoff is 7:39 p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston. The latest UConn vs. San Diego State odds via SportsLine consensus list the Huskies as 11-point favorites, while the over/under is 136. Before making any San Diego State vs. UConn picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered college sports and the NFL for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former high level athlete -- he was a Division-I All-American and professional athlete -- gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college basketball landscape and has been cashing in big for SportsLine members for the last two years.

Kaylor enters the Sweet 16 round on a 22-10 run overall on his college basketball picks, with a 7-2 record on 2024 NCAA Tournament picks for SportsLine. He is up 11.05 units during his roll, returning a profit of $1,105 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now, the Kaylor has his sights on UConn vs. San Diego State in the 2024 Sweet 16 and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for San Diego State vs. UConn:

San Diego State vs. UConn spread: UConn -11

San Diego State vs. UConn over/under: 136 points

San Diego State vs. UConn money line: UConn -722, San Diego State +505

UCONN: The Huskies are 24-12 against the spread this season.

SDSU: The Aztecs are 14-20 against the spread this season.

San Diego State vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs are no strangers to the big stage. Brian Dutcher's team has played in three straight NCAA Tournaments and is coming off a surprising run to last year's national championship game. San Diego State is one of the premier mid-major programs in the country, having played in 10 of the last 13 NCAA Tournaments.

The Aztecs thrive on the defensive end where they rank as one of the top teams in the country in several metrics. SDSU allows 66.3 points per game while holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3% and allowing just 93.5 points per 100 possessions. Senior forward Jaedon LeDee leads the charge for San Diego State, averaging 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why UConn can cover

UConn has widely been considered to be the top team in the country all season. The Huskies earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket and entered March Madness as the betting favorites to win the program's sixth national championship. Dan Hurley's squad can also become the first repeat national champions since the Florida Gators went back-to-back in 2006 and 2007 under Billy Donovan.

The Huskies are deep and talented. The backcourt duo of Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer may be the best in the country. Newton was named a first-team All-American and enters this matchup averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Spencer is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make UConn vs. San Diego State picks

Kaylor has analyzed UConn vs. San Diego State from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins San Diego State vs. UConn in the 2024 Sweet 16, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 22-10 roll on his college basketball best bets, and find out.