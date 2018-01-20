Air Force Academy cancels athletic events amid government shutdown

The Air Force Academy men's basketball team cancelled its Saturday game against Fresno State. USATSI

The federal government's shutdown that began overnight has forced the Air Force Academy to cancel all athletic events until further notice.

"Due to the government shutdown, all Air Force Academy home and away intercollegiate athletic events have been cancelled until further notice," the academy said in a statement.

On Saturday, the men's and women's basketball teams were slated to play against Fresno State; the Falcons were also scheduled for competition in men's swimming, women's swimming, men's ice hockey, men's gymnastics and rifle.

The Academy says it will "work to reschedule as many missed events as possible" in the event a solution is reached.

Neither the Navy nor the Army has determined how it will handle the government shutdown yet.