The Air Force Falcons will try to get back to the .500 mark overall this season when they face the UNLV Rebels on Friday night on CBS Sports Network. Air Force picked up a road win at Wyoming last Friday before losing to Fresno State on Tuesday. UNLV is trying to snap a three-game losing streak after losing to Boise State on Sunday.

Tipoff is set 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Rebels are favored by 9 points in the latest Air Force vs. UNLV odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137.

Air Force vs. UNLV spread: UNLV -9

Air Force vs. UNLV over/under: 137 points

Air Force vs. UNLV money line: UNLV -455, Air Force +345

Why Air Force can cover

Air Force picked up a 75-69 win at Wyoming in its last road game, springing the upset as a 6-point underdog. Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder scored 22 points on 8 of 10 shooting, while freshman forward Rytis Petraitis posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Falcons have been extremely profitable in this series in recent years, covering the spread in 12 of the last 15 meetings between these teams.

Heidbreder leads Air Force with 14.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while Petraitis is also in double figures with 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. UNLV has hit a cold stretch coming into this matchup, losing three straight games and four of its last five. The Rebels have failed to cover the spread in five straight Friday home games.

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV has lost three straight games against teams in the top half of the Mountain West standings, but it had won four of its previous five games. The Rebels have dominated Air Force at home over the past decade, winning 12 straight games at the Thomas & Mack Center. They are led by senior guard EJ Harkless, who is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Harkless has scored in double figures in every game since mid-January, pouring in 33 points in a win at Wyoming several weeks ago. He is joined in double digits by sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert (12.4) and senior guard Luis Rodriguez (11.2). Air Force is 5-15 in its last 20 road games, and it has only covered the spread twice in its last six games.

