Alabama sets new SEC 3-point shooting records in loss at Auburn

Alabama set new SEC records for most 3-pointers attempted and most 3-pointers made in a game on Wednesday in a 95-91 loss at Auburn. The Crimson Tide hoisted up 59 attempts and made 22 of them, setting the new conference marks. The 3-point barrage wasn't enough to overcome the No. 11 Tigers though, which extended their winning streak to seven games with a third straight overtime victory.

Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford led the 3-point party by going 7 of 17 for the Crimson Tide (13-11, 5-6 SEC). In total, four players hoisted double-digit 3-point attempts for Alabama, which rallied from a 16-0 deficit and again from a 70-59 deficit with 9:29 remaining to force overtime. Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. also recorded the program's first triple-double since 1996 by finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

The teams combined to attempt 90 3-pointers on Wednesday as Auburn made 7 of 31 tries from long range. The Tigers (22-2, 9-2) have gone to overtime in four of their last five games, all victories. Alabama would have completed a regular-season sweep of Auburn with a victory after the Crimson Tide handed the Tigers their first loss of the season on Jan. 15.