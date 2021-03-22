The second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide seek their eighth trip to the Sweet 16 when they square off with the No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins in a second-round NCAA Tournament matchup on Monday in Indianapolis. Alabama (25-6) extended its winning streak to seven with a methodical 68-55 victory over Iona on Saturday. The Terrapins (17-13) were among a record nine Big Ten schools to reach the 2021 NCAA Tournament and certainly looked like they belonged in a 63-54 victory over seventh-seeded Connecticut in the first round.

Tip-off is set for 8:45 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The winner advances to play either UCLA or Abilene Christian. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as a six-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 138.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Maryland odds. Before making any Maryland vs. Alabama picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Maryland in the NCAA Tournament 2021. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Maryland vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Maryland spread: Alabama -6

Alabama vs. Maryland over-under: 138.5 points

Alabama vs. Maryland money line: Alabama -260, Maryland +210

MD: Terrapins G Darryl Morsell is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

ALA: The Crimson Tide need 10 3-pointers to break the school record (334) for a season

Why Alabama can cover

Four players average in double figures for the Crimson Tide, led by sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford at 14.1 points per game. Second-leading scorer Jahvon Quinerly has scored in double figures in 11 straight games and was named Most Outstanding Player after averaging 15.7 points in the SEC Tournament. SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones has two double-doubles and two 20-point outings in the last three games.

Alabama has attempted and made more 3-pointers than any team in the country and averages nearly 80 points per game, which overshadows the team's play at the other end of the court. The Crimson Tide rank No. 2 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions. They manhandled Iona on the glass (42-26) and will try to exploit Maryland, which gave up 22 offensive rebounds to Connecticut.

Why Maryland can cover

Junior guard Eric Ayala averaged a team-leading 14.2 points during the regular season and has picked it up at the offensive end in the postseason. He averaged 20.0 points in the Big Ten Tournament and provided the spark in Saturday's victory with a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and three steals. Maryland held opponents to 38.2 percent shooting in its previous 14 games before limiting UConn to a season-low 54 points.

No. 2 scorer Aaron Wiggins struggled from beyond the arc in the Big Ten Tournament, hitting 1-of-11 3-point attempts, but he was 4-of-6 from long range and scored 14 points vs. Connecticut. It was the 11th consecutive game in double figures for the junior guard, who has three double-doubles in that span. Third-leading scorer Donta Scott scored 12 points Saturday after averaging only 6.8 in his previous five games.

How to make Maryland vs. Alabama picks

