Current Records: Arkansas State 16-14, App. State 25-5

What to Know

App. State is on a 14-game streak of home wins, while the Red Wolves are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Mountaineers made easy work of the Monarchs and carried off a 89-64 victory. With App. State ahead 51-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chanticleers on Wednesday, taking the game 71-60.

The Mountaineers are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 25-5 record this season. As for the Red Wolves, their victory bumped their record up to 16-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. App. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-5 against the spread).

Odds

App. State is a solid 6-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

App. State and Arkansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.