One team will advance to the first round to play No. 6 seed TCU, and one team's season will come to an end when the Arizona State Sun Devils and Nevada Wolf Pack collide in a 2023 First Four matchup of No. 11 seeds on Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Arizona State (22-9) is making its 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Sun Devils are 14-17 all-time in the event. Meanwhile Nevada (22-10) will be participating in the tournament for the 10th time. The Wolf Pack are 6-9 all-time, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2004 and '18).

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils are favored by 2 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Nevada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.

Arizona State vs. Nevada spread: Sun Devils -2

Arizona State vs. Nevada over/under: 134 points

Arizona State vs. Nevada money line: Sun Devils -135, Wolf Pack +115

ASU: The Sun Devils rank 15th in the nation in field goal percentage defense (39.8).

NEV: The Wolf Pack rank fourth in the country in free throw percentage (79.1).

Why Arizona State can cover

One of the reasons for the team's success is its ability to force turnovers. Arizona State has had 26 consecutive conference games forcing double-digit turnovers, the most in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils are one of three teams among Power 5, Big East and Mountain West Conference schools to have forced double-digit turnovers in each game against a conference foe.

That pressure keys the team's success on the defensive end. Arizona State has held opponents to 40% shooting from the field or worse in 18 games this season. The Sun Devils are 10-0 when opponents shoot under 36% and 9-0 when giving up fewer than 60 points.

Why Nevada can cover

Nevada is one of the best free throw shooting teams in Div. I. The Wolf Pack shoot 79.1% from the line, which ranks fourth in the country. They also make 17.2 free throws per game, which is ninth. That bodes well against an Arizona State team that commits 18.5 fouls per game, which ranks 294th in the nation.

In addition, Nevada faces a Sun Devils team that doesn't shoot the ball particularly well. Arizona State shoots just 41.3% from the field, which is 317th in the country. The team also makes just 31.4% of its 3-point attempts, which is 312nd in Div. I.

