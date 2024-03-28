A Sweet 16 showdown features the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats and No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers battling on Thursday. The winner moves on to the Elite Eight to play either North Carolina or Alabama. Clemson made it to the Elite Eight just once in 1980. Meanwhile, Arizona has advanced to the Elite Eight 11 times in school history, the last coming in 2015.

Tipoff from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 7:09 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 7-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Arizona odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.

Arizona vs. Clemson spread: Arizona -7

Arizona vs. Clemson over/under: 152 points

Arizona vs. Clemson money line: Arizona -306, Clemson +245

AZ: 20-12-1 ATS this season as the favorite

CLEM: 8-1 ATS this season as the underdog

Why Arizona can cover

Senior guard Pelle Larsson can make an impact off the ball or as a shot creator. Larsson has good vision to get his teammates involved but also has a knockdown perimeter jumper. The Sweden native averages 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In his last outing, Larsson tallied 13 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Senior forward Keshad Johnson is a downhill scoring threat. Johnson glides to the rack and plays top-notch defense on the other end. The California native averages 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and one steal per contest. In Arizona's win over Dayton, Johnson totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, and two steals.

Why Clemson can cover

Senior center PJ Hall is an active presence in the frontcourt. Hall has the length needed to be effective around the paint while having a nice jumper from the mid-range. He leads the team in scoring (18.5) with 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. On Mar. 22, Hall dropped 14 points and three boards.

Senior guard Chase Hunter has been one of Clemson's best players this tournament. Hunter is a streaky shooter from 3-point land but puts the ball on the deck to get into the lane. He averages 12.7 points and 3.1 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus in two straight games. In the upset win over Baylor, Hunter tallied 20 points and six assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 156 combined points.

