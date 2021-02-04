The Utah Utes and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah is 7-7 overall and 5-3 at home, while Arizona is 13-4 overall and 4-1 on the road.

The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Arizona odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 142. Before entering any Arizona vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah vs. Arizona spread: Utah +1.5

Utah vs. Arizona over-under: 142 points

What you need to know about Utah

The Utes outlasted the Colorado Buffaloes for a 77-74 win on Saturday. Alfonso Plummer had 23 points and was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week. He scored 21 of his 23 points starting with 7:49 left in the game. Utah has split its last four games. Pelle Larsson blocked a Colorado 3-point attempt as time expired.

Tuesday's scheduled game vs. Arizona State was postponed. In his last five games, Plummer has averaged 14.4 points on .520 shooting from the field. Timmy Allen s averaging 16.8 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

What you need to know about Arizona

Meanwhile, everything went Arizona's way against the California Golden Bears on Saturday in a 71-50 victory. Four players scored in double digits: James Akinjo (20), Jordan Brown (12), Azuolas Tubelis (12), and Bennedict Mathurin (10). Akinio also had eight assists. The Wildcats will now gun for their fifth consecutive road win at Utah.

Arizona has won seven of their last 10 games behind double-digit scoring from five different players. The Wildcats are third in the nation in free throws made with 308 and first in free throw attempts at 430. Akinjo leads Arizona with 14.8 points per game and 5.7 assists per game.

