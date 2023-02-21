Who's Playing
Georgia @ Arkansas
Current Records: Georgia 16-11; Arkansas 18-9
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks will be strutting in after a victory while UGA will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Arkansas didn't have too much trouble with the Florida Gators at home this past Saturday as they won 84-65. Arkansas can attribute much of their success to forward Jalen Graham, who had 26 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, a win for UGA just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Alabama Crimson Tide 108-59. Guard Justin Hill (17 points) was the top scorer for UGA.
The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Bulldogs have struggled against the spread on the road.
Arkansas is now 18-9 while UGA sits at 16-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas enters the game with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 21st best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, UGA has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 31st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Arkansas' 6.40% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Razorbacks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Arkansas have won five out of their last seven games against Georgia.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Arkansas 99 vs. Georgia 73
- Jan 09, 2021 - Arkansas 99 vs. Georgia 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - Georgia 99 vs. Arkansas 89
- Jan 29, 2019 - Arkansas 70 vs. Georgia 60
- Jan 23, 2018 - Arkansas 80 vs. Georgia 77
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arkansas 85 vs. Georgia 67
- Jan 23, 2016 - Georgia 76 vs. Arkansas 73