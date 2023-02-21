Who's Playing

Georgia @ Arkansas

Current Records: Georgia 16-11; Arkansas 18-9

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks will be strutting in after a victory while UGA will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas didn't have too much trouble with the Florida Gators at home this past Saturday as they won 84-65. Arkansas can attribute much of their success to forward Jalen Graham, who had 26 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, a win for UGA just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Alabama Crimson Tide 108-59. Guard Justin Hill (17 points) was the top scorer for UGA.

The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Bulldogs have struggled against the spread on the road.

Arkansas is now 18-9 while UGA sits at 16-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas enters the game with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 21st best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, UGA has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 31st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Arkansas' 6.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas have won five out of their last seven games against Georgia.