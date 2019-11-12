Army vs. Air Force: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. Air Force (away)

Current Records: Army 1-1; Air Force 1-1

Last Season Records: Army 13-19; Air Force 14-18

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights are 4-0 against the Air Force Falcons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Army has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Air Force at 7 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Army and Air Force will really light up the scoreboard.

The Black Knights took their game last Friday with ease, bagging an 80-43 win over the US Merchant Marine Academy Marines.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Air Force took down the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 78-71. The Falcons got double-digit scores from four players: G Sid Tomes

(19), F Lavelle Scottie (15), G A.J. Walker (12), and G Chris Joyce (11). Sid Tomes' performance made up for a slower contest against the Idaho State Bengals.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Black Knights and the Falcons clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Knights are a slight 1-point favorite against the Falcons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Army have won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last five years.