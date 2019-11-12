Army vs. Air Force: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Army West Point vs. Air Force basketball game
Who's Playing
Army (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: Army 1-1; Air Force 1-1
Last Season Records: Army 13-19; Air Force 14-18
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights are 4-0 against the Air Force Falcons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Army has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Air Force at 7 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Army and Air Force will really light up the scoreboard.
The Black Knights took their game last Friday with ease, bagging an 80-43 win over the US Merchant Marine Academy Marines.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Air Force took down the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 78-71. The Falcons got double-digit scores from four players: G Sid Tomes(19), F Lavelle Scottie (15), G A.J. Walker (12), and G Chris Joyce (11). Sid Tomes' performance made up for a slower contest against the Idaho State Bengals.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Black Knights and the Falcons clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Black Knights are a slight 1-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
Army have won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last five years.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Army 66 vs. Air Force 61
- Dec 17, 2017 - Army 79 vs. Air Force 54
- Dec 07, 2016 - Army 79 vs. Air Force 71
- Dec 12, 2015 - Army 90 vs. Air Force 80
