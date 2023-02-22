The Boston University Terriers and Army West Point Black Knights will look to pull off back-to-back wins when they meet in Patriot League action on Wednesday. The Terriers (13-16, 6-10 Patriot), who are coming off a 77-61 win over Bucknell on Saturday, have won three of their last five games. The Black Knights (15-14, 9-7), who defeated Lafayette 53-43 on Saturday, have lost three of five. Army defeated Boston University 83-74 in the first meeting of the season on Jan. 14.

Tip-off from the Christl Arena in West Point, New York, is set for 6 p.m. ET. Boston University leads the all-time series 21-16, but the series is tied 10-10 in games played in West Point. The Black Knights are 3-point favorites in the latest Boston University vs. Army odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138.5. Before making any Army vs. Boston University picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Boston University vs. Army spread: Army -3

Boston University vs. Army over/under: 138.5 points

Boston University vs. Army money line: Boston University +140, Army -165

BU: The Terriers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

ARMY: The Black Knights are 19-8 at home over the past two seasons

Why Army can cover



The Black Knights have four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by junior guard Jalen Rucker. In the first meeting with the Terriers, Rucker poured in 29 points, while dishing out five assists and grabbing two rebounds. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last four games, including a 23-point performance in a 93-86 loss at Colgate on Feb. 15. For the season, he is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Freshman forward Ethan Roberts is averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is shooting 48.4% from the floor, including a blistering 43.3% from 3-point range, and is an 84.5% free-throw shooter. Roberts scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds in the first meeting with the Terriers. He has reached double-digit scoring 16 times with one double-double, a 17-point and 10-rebound effort against the Merchant Marine Academy on Nov. 30.

Why Boston University can cover

The Terriers are led by senior guard Walter Whyte, who averages 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and one assist per game. He is connecting on 43.5% of his field goals and is an 81.6% free-throw shooter. Whyte was red hot in the first meeting with the Black Knights, scoring 16 points and grabbing three boards. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of his last nine games, and has registered five double-doubles on the year.

Also helping propel Boston University is senior guard Jonas Harper, who has played in and started 29 games this season. Harper averages 10.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals. In the Jan. 14 game against Army, he scored 15 points and had two blocks. He scored a season-high 23 points in a 77-71 loss at Colgate on Jan. 11.

