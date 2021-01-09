Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper has been deemed eligible by the NCAA and will play Saturday for the Tigers as they take on Alabama. Cooper's status was announced in a statement by Auburn just prior to the game. Cooper missed the first 11 games of the season awaiting clearance by the NCAA.

A former five-star recruit and potential one-and-done talent, Cooper's clearance had been curiously delayed in a process that dragged first for weeks, then slowly turned to months. He was finally cleared to return to practice two weeks ago, though, signaling that perhaps his eligibility would arrive shortly thereafter.

Auburn has struggled without Cooper, the team's highest-rated signee from the 2020 class, and those struggles have stemmed in part from the absence of what Cooper does well. They rank 12th among all 14 SEC teams in turnovers committed per game, which ranks 312th nationally out of all college basketball teams. With Cooper's handles and ability to distribute the ball it should lift the Auburn offense out of the muck and significantly reduce its struggles in that department.

The Tigers program self-imposed a postseason ban for 2020-2021 in November, so a turnaround with Cooper still won't get the program to the postseason regardless of the strides the team may make with his return. It will, however, make Auburn much more competitive after an 0-3 start in SEC play. And for Cooper, it should be a solid chance for him to finally showcase himself for NBA teams ahead of this summer's draft should he choose to declare.