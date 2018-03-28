Auburn president, athletic director want Bruce Pearl back next season

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

Auburn president Steven Leath provided strong support for men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl to 247Sports on Wednesday, backing Auburn athletic director Allen Greene's endorsement of Pearl earlier in the day.

Greene said Pearl will return next season as Auburn's coach during a radio interview on Birmingham radio station WJOX, saying he "absolutely" intends to keep him at the helm of the program moving forward.

"What I tell people is, I had not had a chance until I got here to really interact with coach Pearl and his staff and to really get an understanding of the lay of the land," Greene said. "I've felt that, after being on campus for a few weeks and being around that team, I had a good enough chance to understand coach, look at his program and just realize, you know what, we do have a great person for us. We want to see that success continue, and we want to do it the right way."

Pearl's program was under investigation earlier this season and two players were withheld from competition for their alleged connection in the FBI corruption probe. Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person was fired for his alleged involvement, too, but the off-court distractions only fueled the Tigers, who had one of the best seasons in school history.

Greene said that the state of the sport is unfortunate in regards to corruption and bribery that has been discovered in recent months, but he is staying the course -- one which appears to be alongside Pearl.

"It's unfortunate that the state of college basketball is where it is. We didn't get that way overnight, and we won't fix things overnight, but knowing that the process of the FBI and NCAA investigation is — who knows how long it's going to be? It's going to be lengthy — so I think it's in our best interest to stay the course."

Leath agreed with Greene.

"Allen is fully capable of managing the situation," Leath said in response to Greene's comments. "That's why we hired him. He's absolutely correct in how he is handling it and what he said. Allen understands that the state of college basketball as a whole isn't in a great place, but I'm confident that he and coach Pearl will work together through all the necessary and appropriate processes and, as he said, stay the course and operate with integrity. I'm already looking forward to another exciting season of Auburn basketball."

Auburn finished the season with a 26-8 overall record and shared an SEC regular-season title with Tennessee. The Tigers earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round before being bounced by Clemson.