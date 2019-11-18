Auburn vs. Colgate: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Auburn (home) vs. Colgate (away)

Current Records: Auburn 4-0; Colgate 1-2

Last Season Records: Auburn 26-9; Colgate 24-10

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will square off against the Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Auburn Arena. Auburn will be strutting in after a win while Colgate will be stumbling in from a loss.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Syracuse Orange took down Colgate 70-54. One thing holding the Raiders back was the mediocre play of F Rapolas Ivanauskas, who did not have his best game; he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Auburn took their matchup with ease, bagging an 116-70 victory over the Northridge Matadors. Among those leading the charge for Auburn was G Samir Doughty, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 33 points and eight boards.

The Raiders are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past three games.

Colgate's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Auburn's victory pulled them up to 4-0. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers enter the contest with 50.40% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. But the Raiders have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 49.40%, which places them 17th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Raiders.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.