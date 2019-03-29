Auburn vs. North Carolina odds: 2019 March Madness picks, Sweet 16 predictions from expert on 15-7 run

The North Carolina Tar Heels' high-octane scoring show resumes Friday night when UNC meets the Auburn Tigers in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. North Carolina (29-6), the top seed in the Midwest, is averaging 86 points per game, which ranks third nationally. Auburn (28-9), the 5-seed, has won 10 straight and is coming off an 89-75 dismantling of Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:29 p.m. ET at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The Tar Heels are favored by 5.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 165. Before making any North Carolina vs. Auburn picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts is saying about the matchup.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 18 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

"Auburn has won 10 straight and is 6-4 against-the-spread over the span. The Tigers' last game against Kansas was their best game of the season," Roberts told SportsLine. "They made every shot out of the gate, didn't turn the ball over and mentally crushed the Jayhawks."

Now, he has analyzed North Carolina vs. Auburn from every possible angle.

Roberts knows the Tar Heels are the country's best rebounding team. North Carolina leads the nation in rebounds per game (43.9) and rebound margin (10.5). The team's prowess on the glass has continued in the NCAA Tournament, where no team has been better on the boards than UNC, which is averaging a tournament-best 50.0 per game and out-rebounding opponents by a field-high 25.0 per game.

But just because the Tar Heels have the edge on the glass doesn't guarantee they will cover the North Carolina vs. Auburn spread on Friday.

The Tigers are the hottest 3-point shooting team in the country right now. In its 10-game winning streak, Auburn is shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Tigers have been even better in the NCAA Tournament 2019, shooting 41.0 percent on 3-pointers and making 25 total. Both are the best in the field.

Senior guard Bryce Brown has led Auburn's shooting spree. Over the last seven games, which includes four games in the SEC Tournament in which he was named MVP, Brown is averaging 17 points and shooting 43.7 percent on 3-pointers.

Roberts is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread.

So who wins Auburn vs. North Carolina? And which critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Auburn vs. North Carolina spread you should be all over, all from the Vegas legend who's 15-7 on his last 22 ATS picks.