Baylor reeled in another big fish in its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday as five-star guard VJ Edgecombe, one of the top prospects in the class, chose the Bears over a loaded offer sheet that included finalists Duke and Kentucky. Edgecombe, the No. 6 overall player in the cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, chose Baylor only a few months after a cross-country official visit tour that included a stop in Waco, Texas, to see the Bears. During his recruitment, he garnered nearly two dozen offers that included Florida, Alabama, Michigan and Villanova.

Edgecombe was the highest-ranked recruit in the 2024 cycle yet to make a commitment prior to Sunday's decision. Fittingly, he made the call from Springfield, Massachusetts, where this weekend he has made a big impression as one of the most impressive athletes at the high school level in the prestigious HoopHall event.

"Edgecombe is an athletic scorer on the wing with developing guard skills," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote of Edgecombe upon evaluating him last summer. "He's a terror in transition who puts a ton of pressure on the rim and can rise-up for the type of highlight finishes that few others can make. He's also a well-rounded athlete with quick reactions throughout his floor game, multiple jumps, and natural strength even as he continues to fill-out his frame. His skill-set is a work in progress. He tends to be most efficient right now when looking to score, but clearly wants to develop his total guard skills. He gets good lift into his mid-range jumper and is capable, if not ultra-consistent, shooter from behind the three-point line. Even when he's not hammering big dunks, he's an impressive finisher who utilizes mid-air body control and dexterity alike. There's been clear progress with his handle and passing, but he can still be turnover prone at times and his left hand needs work. Defensively, he has all the tools and just the right competitive mentality to emerge on that end of the floor."

On Saturday, Edgecombe and his Long Island Lutheran team fell to Columbus, 81-62, but he managed a massive first-half before finishing with 14 points, five boards and three assists in the loss.

With Edgecombe in the fold, Baylor's star-studded 2024 recruiting class moves from No. 24 overall in the class into the top 10, headlined by three top-40 talents in Edgecombe, five-star wing Jason Asemota and four-star Rob Wright. He joins elite company within the program as well, ranking as the third-highest commit to Baylor in the recruiting era behind only Isaiah Austin and Quincy Miller.