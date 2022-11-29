The No. 6 Baylor Bears will be looking for another impressive road victory when they face the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday night. Baylor knocked off then-No. 8 UCLA during the Continental Tire Main Event nine days ago before blowing out McNeese State last Wednesday. Marquette is on a two-game winning streak of its own, beating Georgia Tech and Chicago State in its last two games.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 6 points in the latest Marquette vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 154. Before entering any Baylor vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Marquette vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -6

Marquette vs. Baylor over/under: 154 points

Marquette vs. Baylor money line: Marquette +220, Baylor -270

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette is coming off an 82-68 win over Chicago State on Saturday, which was its third game in a six-day stretch. The Golden Eagles forced 20 turnovers and scored 35 fast-break points, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper leading the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds. They led by seven points at halftime and scored the first 10 points of the second half to put the game away.

Sophomore guard Kam Jones leads a balanced lineup with 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while Prosper is adding 12.7 points and 5.4 boards. Junior forward Oso Ighodaro and sophomore forward David Joplin are each averaging 10.7 points. Marquette has won 10 straight games at home and has only lost one of its last six games against the spread.

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor has been one of the top offensive teams in college basketball so far this season, scoring at least 79 points in all six of their games. The Bears notched an impressive win against then-No. 8 UCLA before blowing out McNeese State their last time out. Keyonte George scored 17 points and LJ Cryer added 16 in a game where Baylor outshot McNeese State 60% to 32.1% after halftime.

Cryer leads Baylor with 17.7 points per game, while Adam Flagler is scoring 17.0 points and dishing out 7.2 assists. George is also in double figures, averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. Baylor has been dominant against the Big East in recent seasons, winning 13 of its last 14 games.

