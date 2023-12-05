The Seton Hall Pirates will visit the Baylor Bears in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday night. Baylor is 8-0 overall and 5-0 at home, while Seton Hall is 5-2 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. The Pirates are 0-2 away from home, with both games coming at neutral sites, and this is the first matchup ever between these programs.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall spread: Baylor -11

Baylor vs. Seton Hall over/under: 148 points

Baylor vs. Seton Hall money line: Baylor: -654, Seton Hall: +475

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Last Wednesday, the Pirates earned a 88-75 win over the Northeastern Huskies, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Kadary Richmond and Al-Amir Dawes were among the main playmakers for Seton Hall as the former scored 21 points to go along with six assists and six rebounds, while the latter had 25 points, five assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Coleman, who scored 11 points to go along with three steals.

Seton Hall went 17-16 last season under alum and former St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway in his first year back with the program. The Pirates have a veteran squad as all five starters -- who are also the team's five-leading scorers -- are seniors. However, Seton Hall's 5-2 record has been boosted by inferior competition as the team is 5-0 against mid-majors but 0-2 against teams from power conferences.

What you need to know about Baylor

Meanwhile, Baylor put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep its perfect season alive. It put a hurting on the NW State Demons at home to the tune of 91-40. The result was nothing new for Baylor, which has now won four games by 26 points or more so far this season.

Baylor got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Yves Missi out in front who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds. He's one of two impact freshmen for the Bears, with the other being Ja'Kobe Walter. He was the No. 8 national prospect in the Class of 2023 and leads Baylor with 14.9 points per game. As a team, the Bears rank fourth in the country with 92.8 PPG and lead the nation in offensive rating (129.0).

