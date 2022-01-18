The No. 5 Baylor Bears will try to end a surprising two-game losing streak when they travel to Morgantown, W.Va., to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum. After winning 21 straight games, a run that included winning last year's NCAA Tournament, the Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) have dropped back-to-back games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State -- both at home. The two-game losing streak is Baylor's longest since losing four straight in March 2019. Meanwhile the Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) are 2-2 in their last four games. They are coming off an 85-59 loss at No. 9 Kansas on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 138.5

Baylor vs. West Virginia spread: Bears -6.5

Baylor vs. West Virginia over-under: 138.5 points

Baylor vs. West Virginia money line: Bears -280, Mountaineers +230

BAY: The Bears give up 118.7 points per 100 possessions, seventh in the country.

WV: The Mountaineers average 5.4 blocks per game, which leads the Big 12.

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is one of the top defensive teams in the country. The Bears average 9.6 steals per game, which ranks 16th in nation. Their ability to create turnovers has helped them give up just 118.7 points per 100 possessions, which is seventh in Div. I, according to KenPom.

In addition, Baylor excels away from Waco. The Bears have won 12 straight road or neutral-site games and 23 of the last 25. Their average margin of victory in those contests has been 12.8 points a game.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia faces a Baylor team that has suddenly gone cold. Over the two-game losing streak, the Bears are shooting just 36.0 percent from the field (41-of-114), including 30.8 percent on 3-pointers (16-of-52). Prior to the losing streak, they were shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

In addition, the Mountaineers do an excellent job protecting the rim. West Virginia averages 5.4 blocks per game, which leads the Big 12 and ranks 23rd in the country. Three players -- Dimon Carrigan (1.1 blocks per game), Isaiah Cottrell (1.1) and Jalen Bridges (1.0) -- average at least one block per game.

