USC freshman Bronny James has been discharged from the hospital and is resting at home after suffering cardiac arrest Monday, James' cardiologist, Dr. Merje Chukumerije, said Thursday in a statement. James, the eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized Monday morning after suffering sudden cardiac arrest during a practice at USC.

Chukumerije said his staff is "hopeful for his continued progress."

Upon arrival at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via an ambulance, James was placed into intensive care but was transferred out of the unit after he was stabilized, a family spokesperson said Tuesday. The spokesperson added that Bronny was treated at the USC facility before being taken to the hospital.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," Chukumerije said in the statement. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support."

Earlier Thursday, LeBron James thanked his fans for the support he and Bronny have received since the incident was revealed.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," LeBron James tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Bronny signed with USC in its decorated 2023 recruiting class as a four-star prospect from Sierra Canyon High School, keeping him close to home despite other opportunities from the likes of Ohio State and Oregon. He was the second-highest ranked signee in USC's top-five signing class behind only five-star Isaiah Collier.

The immediate availability of James' basketball prospects this season and beyond remains unclear after suffering cardiac arrest, starting in just a few weeks. USC is set to play in a series in mid-August overseas, which James may not participate in as he rests and recovers.