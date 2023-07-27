Three days after Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a USC practice and was hospitalized, LeBron James tweeted that the family is "safe and healthy." Bronny, 18, collapsed on the court on Monday, and, after being placed in intensive care, a family spokesperson said Tuesday that he was in stable condition.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted Thursday. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Tuesday's statement from the family spokesperson: "Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny signed with the Trojans in May. A four-star recruit, he is the No. 27 player in his class, according to 247Sports.