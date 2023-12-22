Teams on a bit of a roll meet in a non-conference matchup on Friday morning when the Drexel Dragons face the Bryant Bulldogs. The Dragons (7-5), who have won four of six, including two in a row, are coming off a 117-49 win over Penn State-Allegheny on Monday. The Bulldogs (7-6), who have won six of nine, are coming off a 101-93 double-overtime win over Towson on Saturday. Bryant is 3-1 on its home court, while Drexel is 2-4 on the road.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at the Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, R.I. In their only series meeting, Drexel defeated Bryant 86-74 in Philadelphia during the 2019-20 season. The Dragons are 4-point favorites in the latest Drexel vs. Bryant odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 133.5. Before making any Bryant vs. Drexel picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model has set its sights on Drexel vs. Bryant. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Bryant vs. Drexel:

Drexel vs. Bryant spread: Drexel -4

Drexel vs. Bryant over/under: 133.5 points

Drexel vs. Bryant money line: Drexel -172, Bryant +144

DRE: The Dragons have hit the game total under in 20 of their last 31 games (+7.90 units)

BRY: The Bulldogs have hit the team total under in 19 of their last 29 games (+7.30 units)

Why Bryant can cover

Senior guard Sherif Gross-Bullock has scored in double figures in all but three games this season. He is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.4 minutes of action. After spending three seasons at La Salle, Gross-Bullock is now in his second year with Bryant, and has started all 41 games he has played for the Bulldogs. He has registered one double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 61-52 win over 10th-ranked Florida Atlantic on Nov. 18.

Another weapon on offense has been senior guard Earl Timberlake, who is in his second season with the program after time at Miami (Fla.) and Memphis. He has started all 13 games for the Bulldogs and is averaging 12.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals. He is connecting on 59.6% of his shots from the floor. He has registered four double-doubles on the year, including a 13-point and 12-rebound effort against Florida Atlantic.

Why Drexel can cover

The Dragons are led by sophomore guard Justin Moore. He has reached double-digit scoring in three of the past four games, including a 20-point effort in a 66-60 loss at West Virginia on Dec. 9. He also had 19 points in an 81-70 loss at Princeton on Dec. 5. For the year, he is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes of action.

Also making his presence felt on the offensive end is senior forward Amari Williams. The fourth-year veteran has started all 12 games for Drexel and is averaging 11 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 assists per game. He is connecting on 46.2% of his field goals, including 50% from 3-point range, and 67.3% from the foul line. Williams has four double-doubles on the season, including a 12-point and 15-rebound performance at West Virginia on Dec. 9.

