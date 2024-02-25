Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Army 10-18, Bucknell 10-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Sojka Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Army unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 85-54 loss at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. Army was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-16.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 73-59 to the Crusaders. Bucknell didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Black Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 10-18. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season.

Army came up short against the Bison in their previous meeting back in January, falling 66-56. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bucknell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.