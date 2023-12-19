Halftime Report

Eastern Washington is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Eastern Washington leads 28-25 over Cal Poly.

If Eastern Washington keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-6 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Poly will have to make due with a 3-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: Eastern Washington 3-6, Cal Poly 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly does have the home-court advantage, but Eastern Washington is expected to win by eight points.

Eastern Washington scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 103-34 victory over the Wildcats. That 103-34 margin sets a new team best for Eastern Washington this season.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 78-50 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats. The over/under was set at 128.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Cal Poly struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Eagles and bumps their season record up to 3-6. As for the Mustangs, they bumped their record down to 3-7 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Eastern Washington have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 5.4 threes per game. Given Eastern Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, Cal Poly will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a big 8-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

