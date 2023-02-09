Who's Playing

UC Davis @ California Riverside

Current Records: UC Davis 14-9; California Riverside 15-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the California Riverside Highlanders are heading back home. The Highlanders and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Student Recreation Center. UC Davis should still be riding high after a win, while California Riverside will be looking to right the ship.

California Riverside was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UC Davis and the Hawaii Warriors last week was still a pretty decisive one as UC Davis wrapped it up with a 75-63 victory at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, California Riverside is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Highlanders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Aggies in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 74-72. Will California Riverside repeat their success, or does UC Davis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

UC Davis have won eight out of their last 13 games against California Riverside.