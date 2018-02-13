Charges dismissed against ex-AAU director in FBI's probe into college hoops corruption

Federal prosecutors have motioned to dismiss charges against Brad Augustine, an ex-AAU program director who was arrested in relation to the investigation conducted by the FBI into corruption within college basketball.

Augustine was accused of participating in a scheme authorities claim was designed to funnel money to the families of recruits to ensure players signed with Adidas-sponsored colleges, and later signed deals with certain advisers and with Adidas when they turned pro. He had been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Augustine ran the 1-Family AAU program in Florida before he was implicated last fall in the corruption probe unearthed by a federal grand jury in New York. Federal documents allege that he accepted money from an undercover FBI agent and was involved in a plan to funnel $150,000 to an unnamed recruit.

It's unclear exactly why the charges were dropped, however the news comes less than a week after an undercover FBI agent, heavily involved in the probe, was accused of misusing government money on gambling, food and drinks.