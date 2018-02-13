Charges dismissed against ex-AAU director in FBI's probe into college hoops corruption
Augustine had been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering
Federal prosecutors have motioned to dismiss charges against Brad Augustine, an ex-AAU program director who was arrested in relation to the investigation conducted by the FBI into corruption within college basketball.
Augustine was accused of participating in a scheme authorities claim was designed to funnel money to the families of recruits to ensure players signed with Adidas-sponsored colleges, and later signed deals with certain advisers and with Adidas when they turned pro. He had been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Augustine ran the 1-Family AAU program in Florida before he was implicated last fall in the corruption probe unearthed by a federal grand jury in New York. Federal documents allege that he accepted money from an undercover FBI agent and was involved in a plan to funnel $150,000 to an unnamed recruit.
It's unclear exactly why the charges were dropped, however the news comes less than a week after an undercover FBI agent, heavily involved in the probe, was accused of misusing government money on gambling, food and drinks.
-
USC's Martin fined $25K for tirade
Martin was issued a technical foul and spewed about the official after his team lost
-
West Virginia vs. TCU odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of West Virginia basketball and just released a play...
-
What coaches from 7 surprise teams said
We interviewed all seven coaches who have teams in the top 20 after not being ranked in the...
-
What can MSU do to be a No. 1 seed?
There isn't much the Spartans can do to improve their seeding
-
Texas vs. Baylor odds, expert picks
Matt Norlander, author of the most thorough college basketball rankings, released a pick for...
-
Ole Miss, Kennedy to part ways
Andy Kennedy will leave Ole Miss as the winningest coach in school history
Add a Comment