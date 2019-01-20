Charles Barkley hilariously interrupts John Calipari's press conference, drops f-bomb after Kentucky beats Auburn
Barkley poked fun at Calipari following the Wildcats' win over Auburn on Saturday
Hall of Famer and Auburn alumnus Charles Barkley isn't a sore loser -- at least not to John Calipari's face.
After Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats took down host Auburn 82-80 on Saturday, Barkley playfully interrupted Calipari's postgame proceedings by sneaking in the side door and responding to a poke from Calipari, dropping an f-bomb mid-presser in response to the Wildcats coach. Here's the exchange, with some graphic language included in the link below.
Calipari joked that he was telling freshman E.J. Montgomery that he should be yelling to him that he's "better than Charles Barkley," which spurred Barkley's friendly and swift jab back.
Barkley played three seasons at Auburn before going on to become an 11-time All-Star and Hall of Fame inductee with an illustrious NBA career with the 76ers, Suns and Rockets.
