Teams that split during the regular season meet when the Charleston Southern Buccaneers play the High Point Panthers in a Big South Conference Tournament first-round matchup on Wednesday. The Buccaneers (9-20, 5-13 Big South), who placed ninth in the conference standings, snapped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with an 85-59 win over Presbyterian. The Panthers (14-16, 6-12), who were eighth in the league, had a three-game winning streak stopped on Saturday in an 84-78 loss at Winthrop. The Buccaneers and Panthers posted wins on their own home court, with Charleston Southern earning a 106-69 win on Jan. 11, and High Point notching a 81-73 victory on Feb. 4. High Point leads the all-time series 24-21.

Tip-off from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 1-point favorites in the latest Charleston Southern vs. High Point odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 155.5. Before making any Charleston Southern vs. High Point picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Charleston Southern vs. High Point spread: High Point -1

Charleston Southern vs. High Point over/under: 155.5 points

CHSO: The Under is 6-0 in the Buccaneers' last six Wednesday games

HP: The Panthers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games overall

Why High Point can cover

Junior guard Jaden House powers the Panthers' attack, averaging 17 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. House has been on fire of late, reaching double-digit scoring in each of his last eight games, including a 21-point performance in a 71-69 win at Presbyterian on Feb. 15. He is coming off a 12-point and three-rebound effort at Winthrop on Saturday in an 84-78 loss. In his only appearance against the Buccaneers, he scored 23 points and grabbed four boards in the Jan. 11 defeat.

Freshman forward Zack Austin is coming off a double-double on Saturday, with 17 points and 10 rebounds at Winthrop. It was his second double-double of the year. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-80 win over Wofford on Nov. 12. He scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists in the last meeting against Charleston Southern. For the season, he is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.2 assists and one steal per game.

Why Charleston Southern can cover

Sophomore guard Claudell Harris Jr. helps power the Buccaneers. He is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is connecting on 47.3% of his field goals and 79.6% of his free throws. Harris has been dominant in the two games against High Point, scoring 34 points and grabbing seven rebounds on Jan. 11, and scoring 18 points and dishing out five assists in the Feb. 4 meeting.

Junior guard Tahlik Chavez has also been dominant in the two games against High Point. After scoring 16 points in the 37-point win, he followed that up with 31 points before fouling out in the Feb. 4 matchup. He is coming off a 19-point and four-assist effort against Presbyterian on Saturday. For the season, Chavez is averaging 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, and he is connecting on 80.7% of his free throws.

In fact, it says Charleston Southern's Claudell Harris Jr. will be held to one-point under his season average, while High Point's Jaden House will score two fewer points than his.

