Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-8, Clemson 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson will be strutting in after a win while Georgia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Clemson and Boston College on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers walked away with an 89-78 win over the Eagles. The win was some much needed relief for Clemson as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Clemson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joseph Girard III, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds, and PJ Hall, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 39-39 at halftime, Georgia Tech was not quite Duke's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets fell 84-79 to the Blue Devils. Georgia Tech's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Naithan George, who scored 17 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Miles Kelly, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia Tech struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 12-4. As for the Yellow Jackets, they bumped their record down to 8-8 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clemson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Clemson is a big 11.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.