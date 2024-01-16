Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Clemson Tigers
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-8, Clemson 12-4
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson will be strutting in after a win while Georgia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between Clemson and Boston College on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers walked away with an 89-78 win over the Eagles. The win was some much needed relief for Clemson as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
Clemson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joseph Girard III, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds, and PJ Hall, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.
Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 39-39 at halftime, Georgia Tech was not quite Duke's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets fell 84-79 to the Blue Devils. Georgia Tech's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Naithan George, who scored 17 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Miles Kelly, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Georgia Tech struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 12-4. As for the Yellow Jackets, they bumped their record down to 8-8 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.
Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clemson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).
Odds
Clemson is a big 11.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 11-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 150.5 points.
Series History
Clemson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 51
- Dec 21, 2022 - Clemson 79 vs. Georgia Tech 66
- Mar 02, 2022 - Clemson 68 vs. Georgia Tech 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Clemson 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Clemson 74 vs. Georgia Tech 72
- Jan 20, 2021 - Georgia Tech 83 vs. Clemson 65
- Mar 06, 2020 - Georgia Tech 65 vs. Clemson 62
- Feb 25, 2020 - Georgia Tech 68 vs. Clemson 59
- Feb 06, 2019 - Clemson 65 vs. Georgia Tech 42
- Jan 16, 2019 - Clemson 72 vs. Georgia Tech 60