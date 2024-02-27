Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Pittsburgh 18-9, Clemson 19-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 0-10 against the Tigers since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The pair will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Pittsburgh has not done well against the Hokies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Panthers strolled past the Hokies with points to spare, taking the game 79-64. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Pittsburgh's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaland Lowe, who scored 18 points along with six assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Zack Austin, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a 74-63 win over the Seminoles on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Clemson.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joseph Girard III, who scored 24 points. RJ Godfrey was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Panthers' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Pittsburgh came up short against the Tigers when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 79-70. Can Pittsburgh avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 8 years.