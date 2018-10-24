College basketball corruption trial: Aspiring agent, 2 former Adidas representatives found guilty of defrauding schools
Jim Gatto, Christopher Dawkins and Merl Code were accused of giving cash to college basketball recruits
NEW YORK -- All three defendants in the first college basketball corruption trial were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Wednesday.
A jury found James Gatto guilty on all three of his counts and Christian Dawkins and Merl Code were found guilty on both of theirs.
Gatto and Code are former Adidas employees; Dawkins is a former aspiring sports agent.
The prosecution in the case argued the trio defrauded university's in the process of helping funnel money -- and recruits -- to specific schools, with the intention of later signing prospects to endorsement deals.
CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story.
